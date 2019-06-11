Govt. raps university with missing intl. students
NHK -- Jun 12
The Japanese government is taking action against a university for losing track of more than a thousand foreign students.

The government launched an inquiry into Tokyo University of Social Welfare after it came to light that many foreign students, including Vietnamese and Nepalese, were unaccounted for at a campus in Kita Ward, Tokyo. The school has four campuses across Japan.

A probe by the education and justice ministries found that the university lost track of the whereabouts of 1,610 foreign students during a three-year period ending March 2019.

Among them, 1,113 belonged to the university's "international research students program," a preliminary course for those aiming to become regular students.

The university is said to have accepted many students who lacked the required level of Japanese proficiency as "research students."

The government says the university's administrators need to take responsibility for accepting foreign students without being adequately prepared. It also criticized the university for losing contact with a large number of them.

Government officials have decided to halt the issuance of residency permits to new "research students" and will order the university to present a management improvement plan by the end of July.

Justice Minister Takashi Yamashita told reporters that visa issuance was being halted due to serious problems, including classes falling far below university education levels.

He said his ministry will work with the education ministry to implement counter-measures and improve trust in the country's system for accepting foreign personnel.

東京福祉大学で過去3年間に所在不明になっている留学生が1600人以上に上っていることが分かり、国は状況が改善されるまで大半の留学生の受け入れを認めないことを決めました。　文部科学省などが立ち入り調査を行った結果、東京福祉大学では過去3年間で留学生約1600人が所在不明になっていたことが分かりました。国は留学生の受け入れ体制が不十分だったと認定し、状況が改善されるまでは所在不明の大半を占める「学部研究生」と呼ばれる非正規の留学生の受け入れを認めないことを決めました。また、留学生の在籍管理などが著しく不適切な大学は「在籍管理非適正大学」として留学生の受け入れを認めないなどの新たな制度を設けることを明らかにしました。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Jun 12
Japan to get first literacy survey in 70 years
A team of linguists will conduct Japan's first literacy rate survey in more than 70 years. (NHK)
Jun 12
Govt. raps university with missing intl. students
The Japanese government is taking action against a university for losing track of more than a thousand foreign students. (NHK)
Jun 11
Support groups deluged by inquiries after Kawasaki and Tokyo murders involving social recluses
Following recent stabbing incidents involving middle-aged hikikomori, or social recluses, and their parents, the number of inquiries received by support groups and similar organizations that support such individuals has surged. (Japan Times)
Jun 08
Births in Japan fall to record low in 2018
Government statistics show that Japan's population is shrinking at a faster pace as births hit a new record low. (NHK)
Jun 06
Woman sues Tokyo medical schools over discrimination
A Japanese woman Wednesday sued three Tokyo medical schools she says rejected her because of her gender and age, in a case her lawyer said was the "tip of the iceberg". (Japan Today)
Jun 06
LDP to mull mandatory childcare leave for men
Lawmakers from Japan's governing Liberal Democratic Party have launched a group to consider ways to encourage men to take childcare leave. (NHK)
Jun 04
Ex-director of English schools suspected in Y23 million fraud
Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week arrested two employees of the management company of a chain of English schools, including the former director, on suspicion of fraud, reports Jiji Press (tokyoreporter.com)
Jun 03
Japan's #KuToo movement giving women a leg-up in the workplace
A group of men jam their feet into high-heeled shoes and walk back and forth, some falteringly, others with unlikely confidence. Some women watch on, gauging the men's reactions while sympathizing with each other's stories about wearing the torture devices masquerading as fashion. (Kyodo)
May 30
Japanese police step up cyberpatrols to counter growing amount of online info urging suicide
Police are stepping up cyberpatrols in cooperation with companies and nonprofit organizations to crack down on the increasing amount of information online that encourages people to kill themselves. (Japan Times)
May 29
Japan to open up job fields for foreigners graduating from universities
The immigration agency said Tuesday it will open up the business sectors foreigners are allowed to work in after graduating from universities or completing postgraduate studies in Japan, in the latest effort to lure more laborers to the country. (Japan Today)