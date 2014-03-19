Tokyo Olympic CEO reminds visitors that cannabis is banned in Japan
Japan Today -- Jun 12
Cannabis has been legalized in some parts of the world. But the chief executive of next year's Tokyo Olympics has reminded potential visitors to the games that the substance is against the law in Japan.

Toshiro Muto of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said at a news conference on Tuesday that at least one member of the executive board brought up the issue at a meeting.

"There are countries and some regions around the world that have relaxed rules recently," Muto said, speaking through an interpreter. "The use of cannabis constitutes a violation of law and that needs to be thoroughly communicated."

Muto said the issue was not on the executive board's formal agenda but came from a concerned member.

"The comment from the member is that it's important that we inform all the participants that use of cannabis is prohibited by law in Japan."

Cannabis is among banned substances listed by the World Anti-Doping Agency for athletes at next year's Tokyo Olympics.

Muto said that Japan would be strong in enforcing anti-doping measure at the games, which open next July.

News source: Japan Today
Jun 12
