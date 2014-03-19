Japan passes bill requiring microchipping of pets to reduce strays
Japan Times -- Jun 13
The Diet on Wednesday passed a bill requiring dog and cat breeders to microchip animals, and owners to voluntarily do the same to their pets, in a bid to reduce the number of strays.

The pet microchipping rules will take effect in three years after the promulgation of the revised animal protection law, which also toughened penalties for people found guilty of abusing animals. A number of serious cases in which people have shared videos of abuse created momentum for the change.

Those found to have injured or killed a pet could be subject to imprisonment of up to five years or a fine of up to ¥5 million ($46,100), increased from the previous penalty of up to 2 years in prison or a fine of up to ¥2 million.

The new law also bans the sale of dogs and cats until they are at least 56 days old, as experts have pointed out that animals separated from their mother early in their lives tend to bite more and develop other problems.

A similar regulation is already in place in parts of Europe. Before the change, dogs and cats were unable to be sold in Japan until they were at least 49 days old.

Direct sales between breeders and owners of protected species of Japanese dogs, including Shiba and Akita dogs, are not subject to the new rules.

参議院本会議で12日、犬や猫にマイクロチップを埋め込むことを義務付ける改正動物愛護法が全会一致で可決・成立した。マイクロチップには、飼い主の情報などが記録されていて、捨て犬や捨て猫を防ぐほか、災害などでペットが迷子になった際に役立つという。マイクロチップはブリーダーから飼い主に販売されるまでの間に埋め込むことが義務付けられ、改正法の公布から3年以内に施行される。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Jun 13
Abe urges Rouhani to avoid escalation of Iran-U.S. tensions
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called on Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday to avoid a further escalation of tensions and an unintended military conflict in the Middle East, as he sought to nudge Tehran toward dialogue as a mediator with the United States. (Kyodo)
Jun 13
Japan passes bill requiring microchipping of pets to reduce strays
The Diet on Wednesday passed a bill requiring dog and cat breeders to microchip animals, and owners to voluntarily do the same to their pets, in a bid to reduce the number of strays. (Japan Times)
Jun 13
Uproar over $185,000 shortfall puts Japan pension reform on hold
A public uproar has forced the government to retract a controversial report claiming that retired couples reliant on public pensions also need sizable savings, but this backpedaling could further delay Japan's much needed reckoning with the overburdened program. (Nikkei)
Jun 12
Japan's westernmost point moves 110m further west
Japan's westernmost point has moved further west by about 110 meters, after it was decided to include an ocean rock on official maps. (NHK)
Jun 12
Japan to get first literacy survey in 70 years
A team of linguists will conduct Japan's first literacy rate survey in more than 70 years. (NHK)
Jun 12
Aso refuses to accept report on retirement assets
Japan's Financial Services Minister Taro Aso says he will not accept a controversial report that says elderly couples need 20-million yen for retirement. He says this is not the government's stance. (NHK)
Jun 12
Govt. raps university with missing intl. students
The Japanese government is taking action against a university for losing track of more than a thousand foreign students. (NHK)
Jun 12
Over 60% of women face enforcement of wearing heels at work, study finds
More than 60 percent of women in Japan have experienced the enforcement rules calling for the wearing of heels in the workplace or while job-hunting, or have witnessed others being forced to wear them, according to a survey conducted by a Japanese business website, which also reported the findings Tuesday to a Diet discussion. (Japan Today)
Jun 12
Chinese carrier passes between Okinawan islands
Japan's Defense Ministry has confirmed that a Chinese aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, navigated between two islands that are part of Okinawa Prefecture. (NHK)
Jun 11
Man, woman killed after their car goes off cliff during police chase
A 39-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were killed after the car they were in went off a cliff while they were being pursued by police in Fukaura, Aomori Prefecture, on Sunday. (Japan Today)