Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 27-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a female university student in Kodaira City last month, reports TBS News

On May 24, Kosei Ishii came up from behind the girl in the lobby of her apartment building as she returned home. He then allegedly embraced and forcibly kissed her.

Ishii, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations, police said.

According to police, Ishii is believed to have followed the girl over a distance of roughly 500 meters before the incident. He surfaced as a person of interest in the case after police examined security camera footage taken at the building.

Police are now investigating whether Ishii was also behind a similar incident from about 30 minutes before involving another woman.

東京・小平市で帰宅途中の女子大学生の胸を触ったなどとして、会社員の27歳の男が逮捕されました。 石井孝成容疑者は先月、小平市内のマンションのエントランスで女子大学生に後ろから抱き付いて無理やり胸を触り、頬にキスした疑いが持たれています。警視庁によりますと、女子大学生が悲鳴を上げたため、石井容疑者は走って逃げました。石井容疑者は取り調べに対して「女の子に触りたかった」と容疑を認めています。付近の防犯カメラには自転車で女性を物色する石井容疑者が映っていて、警視庁は現場周辺で相次いでいる同様の被害との関連を調べています。