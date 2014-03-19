Tokyo: Man, 27, accused of molesting female university student
tokyoreporter.com -- Jun 13
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 27-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a female university student in Kodaira City last month, reports TBS News

On May 24, Kosei Ishii came up from behind the girl in the lobby of her apartment building as she returned home. He then allegedly embraced and forcibly kissed her.

Ishii, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations, police said.

According to police, Ishii is believed to have followed the girl over a distance of roughly 500 meters before the incident. He surfaced as a person of interest in the case after police examined security camera footage taken at the building.

Police are now investigating whether Ishii was also behind a similar incident from about 30 minutes before involving another woman.

東京・小平市で帰宅途中の女子大学生の胸を触ったなどとして、会社員の27歳の男が逮捕されました。　石井孝成容疑者は先月、小平市内のマンションのエントランスで女子大学生に後ろから抱き付いて無理やり胸を触り、頬にキスした疑いが持たれています。警視庁によりますと、女子大学生が悲鳴を上げたため、石井容疑者は走って逃げました。石井容疑者は取り調べに対して「女の子に触りたかった」と容疑を認めています。付近の防犯カメラには自転車で女性を物色する石井容疑者が映っていて、警視庁は現場周辺で相次いでいる同様の被害との関連を調べています。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Jun 13
Japan passes bill requiring microchipping of pets to reduce strays
The Diet on Wednesday passed a bill requiring dog and cat breeders to microchip animals, and owners to voluntarily do the same to their pets, in a bid to reduce the number of strays. (Japan Times)
Jun 13
Tokyo: Man, 27, accused of molesting female university student
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 27-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a female university student in Kodaira City last month, reports TBS News (tokyoreporter.com)
Jun 12
Govt. raps university with missing intl. students
The Japanese government is taking action against a university for losing track of more than a thousand foreign students. (NHK)
Jun 12
Emperor Emeritus, Empress Emerita visit Kyoto
Emperor Emeritus Akihito is now in Kyoto with Empress Emerita Michiko to visit the mausoleums of his ancestors and report his abdication. (NHK)
Jun 12
Tokyo to provide subsidy for elderly drivers
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is set to launch a subsidy to help prevent accidents involving elderly drivers. (NHK)
Jun 11
Yakuza boss accused of attempting to extort male acquaintance
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a yakuza boss over the alleged attempted extortion of a male acquaintance in Shinjuku Ward, reports TV Asahi (June 10). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jun 11
Empress Emerita diagnosed with heart disease
Japan's Imperial Household Agency says Empress Emerita Michiko has been diagnosed with heart disease. (NHK)
Jun 08
Births in Japan fall to record low in 2018
Government statistics show that Japan's population is shrinking at a faster pace as births hit a new record low. (NHK)
Jun 08
Former Kat-tun idol Junnosuke Taguchi, facing marijuana charge, released on bail
Junnosuke Taguchi, a former member of Japanese all-male idol group Kat-tun, was released on bail Friday after he was charged with possessing marijuana. (Japan Times)
Jun 08
Sapporo mother and boyfriend sent to prosecutors over death of 2-year-old girl
A mother and her boyfriend in Sapporo were referred to prosecutors Friday on suspicion of assaulting her 2-year-old daughter, who was pronounced dead at a hospital earlier this week. (Japan Times)