Police in Muko, Kyoto Prefecture, said Wednesday they have arrested two men on suspicion of abandoning the body of a woman, wrapped from head to toe in a tarp bound by white adhesive tape, in the parking lot of an apartment building.
Police said the two men are Takahiko Hashimoto, 55, an unemployed resident of the apartment building, and Wataru Yoneda, 29, who works for the Community Welfare and Services Division in Muko City, Fuji TV reported. Hashimoto lived in an apartment on the first floor and Yoneda rented an apartment on the second floor.
According to police reports, Hashimoto has been receiving welfare benefits and Yoneda was the caseworker in charge of determining his eligibility. The as-yet unidentified body, which had decayed, is believed to be that of an adult woman in her 40s who lived with Hashimoto. Police said she appeared to have been dead for at least a month.
A neighbor called 110 at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday and said there was a foul smell coming from Yoneda's apartment.
Police in Muko, Kyoto Prefecture, said Wednesday they have arrested two men on suspicion of abandoning the body of a woman, wrapped from head to toe in a tarp bound by white adhesive tape, in the parking lot of an apartment building.
(Japan Today)
Japanese rail companies are known for implementing “manners campaigns”, where they ask passengers to consider the comfort of fellow commuters with reminders to refrain from talking on the phone and speaking too loudly while onboard. (soranews24.com)
Police in Tokyo said Sunday they have arrested a 53-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning the body of her 72-year-old husband after she left his corpse in their apartment in Edogawa Ward for four months.
(Japan Today)