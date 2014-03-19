The government on Tuesday made a decision on a regulatory reform measure to allow foreign students to start their own companies.
With the revision, foreign students will be able to switch their residence status while at university to one that allows them to undertake entrepreneurial activities.
The measure was decided on at a meeting of the Council on National Strategic Special Zones, chaired by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. It will be included in a new growth strategy to be approved at a Cabinet meeting in late June.
The government hopes that the measure will help increase the number of enterprises launched by foreign nationals, mainly in areas outside Tokyo.
A Tokyo government website tasked with tackling child abuse unintentionally appeared to do the exact opposite when a caption under an image of a mascot skipped a vital word, government officials said Wednesday. (Japan Today)
Following recent stabbing incidents involving middle-aged hikikomori, or social recluses, and their parents, the number of inquiries received by support groups and similar organizations that support such individuals has surged.
(Japan Times)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week arrested two employees of the management company of a chain of English schools, including the former director, on suspicion of fraud, reports Jiji Press (tokyoreporter.com)
A group of men jam their feet into high-heeled shoes and walk back and forth, some falteringly, others with unlikely confidence. Some women watch on, gauging the men's reactions while sympathizing with each other's stories about wearing the torture devices masquerading as fashion. (Kyodo)