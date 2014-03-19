A Tokyo government website tasked with tackling child abuse unintentionally appeared to do the exact opposite when a caption under an image of a mascot skipped a vital word, government officials said Wednesday.
The home page caption text under an image of the metropolitan government's official anti-child abuse snail mascot "Osekkai Kun" was meant to read "child abuse prevention promotion character," but instead read "child abuse promotion character."
The mistake was pointed out by a resident and fixed Tuesday, two months after the errant text was first placed on the site following its April 10 relaunch. An external contractor was outsourced for the project, according to the officials.
Before it was removed, the site drew ire on the internet, with people making comments such as "you shouldn't be promoting child abuse" and "it means the opposite."
Jun 13
The government on Tuesday made a decision on a regulatory reform measure to allow foreign students to start their own companies.
(Japan Times)
Jun 13
A Tokyo government website tasked with tackling child abuse unintentionally appeared to do the exact opposite when a caption under an image of a mascot skipped a vital word, government officials said Wednesday. (Japan Today)
Jun 12
A team of linguists will conduct Japan's first literacy rate survey in more than 70 years.
(NHK)
Jun 12
The Japanese government is taking action against a university for losing track of more than a thousand foreign students.
(NHK)
Jun 11
Following recent stabbing incidents involving middle-aged hikikomori, or social recluses, and their parents, the number of inquiries received by support groups and similar organizations that support such individuals has surged.
(Japan Times)
Jun 08
Government statistics show that Japan's population is shrinking at a faster pace as births hit a new record low.
(NHK)
Jun 06
A Japanese woman Wednesday sued three Tokyo medical schools she says rejected her because of her gender and age, in a case her lawyer said was the "tip of the iceberg". (Japan Today)
Jun 06
Lawmakers from Japan's governing Liberal Democratic Party have launched a group to consider ways to encourage men to take childcare leave. (NHK)
Jun 04
Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week arrested two employees of the management company of a chain of English schools, including the former director, on suspicion of fraud, reports Jiji Press (tokyoreporter.com)
Jun 03
A group of men jam their feet into high-heeled shoes and walk back and forth, some falteringly, others with unlikely confidence. Some women watch on, gauging the men's reactions while sympathizing with each other's stories about wearing the torture devices masquerading as fashion. (Kyodo)