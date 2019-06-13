Japanese comedian baffles, amazes judges on America’s Got Talent with weird dance, Japanese humor
Yuriyan Retriever really blew the judges away…though it’s hard to say if that’s a good thing or not.

Japanese comedy is a special thing. While some of it is a more familiar kind of stand-up or a type of “dumb and dumber” slapstick duet, much of it is far more off the wall than anything other countries could come up with. Take, for example, the comedian who uses traditional Japanese instruments to play weird, familiar jingles; a subtle kind of humor, but poignant in its unexpectedness. Plus, who could forget the ridiculous, early 2000s sensation, Hard Gay?

For some, these comedians raise perplexing questions, mostly involving the word “why”. But for many, the ridiculous parts of Japanese comedy are what make it so funny. That’s why when Japanese comedian Yuriyan Retriever traveled to America to try out for America’s Got Talent, she absolutely blew the judges away…in a very perplexing kind of way.

While talking to the judges before her performance, Yuriyan seems like she might do something ordinary, like sing a song or even do a regular standup comedy routine. That is until she strips off her black hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants and reveals that she’s wearing a US-flag patterned mankini. Then she strikes a gymnast’s pose, and the epic and iconic melody of “The Final Countdown” begins to play, and Yuriyan starts to perform a bizarre, jerky, and weirdly hilarious dance that involves wrist rotating, sashaying, head shaking, and many pointed glances at the audience.

