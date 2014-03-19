Prolaunch Announces New Productivity Tool For Canvas
Prolaunch -- Jun 13
MELBOURNE, June 11, 2019 -- Prolaunch is excited to announce the release of proHelp, a Canvas productivity tool that enables teachers and students to find help quickly, with a free trial available from Jun 1, 2019.

Looking for help building a Canvas course? proHelp puts help right where you need it.

Looking for help submitting an assignment? proHelp takes you directly to the answer.

No more distractions. No getting lost on the way. proHelp makes finding help easy.

proHelp plugs directly into the Canvas LMS and is easy to install.

proHelp analyses over 1,000 Canvas help documents and identifies the most useful to your Canvas role, putting that help on your Canvas instance where it’s easy to find when you need it most.

Canvas is the most widely used Learning Management System on the market today, used by over 1,500 universities in the United States alone.

While the Canvas help documentation is extensive, it can be difficult to navigate. Most pages in Canvas have only a single help button located on the left sidebar.

proHelp adds new help buttons to almost every page on Canvas, especially in critical areas such as Settings, Quizzes, and Assignments.

Installing proHelp into your Canvas instance can help reduce support calls and queries from students, and updated teachers on new features and best practises.

proHelp is an economical way to greatly improve your self-help system.

proHelp also comes with a suite of tools to help you organise your Canvas Instance just the way you like. Need to hide some items on a page, such as a button, or a setting? Want to insert your own button in a navigation menu? Want to replace text throughout the Canvas interface? proHelp can do all this and more.

It is easy to request a trial. For more information on how to get started and pricing, please visit: https://prohelp.io

ABOUT PROLAUNCH

Prolaunch Ltd Pty is an eLearning and digital transformation solutions company specialising in Learning Management Systems & Learning Tools Interoperability (LTI) development and implementation.

https://prolaunch.io

https://linkedin.com/company/prolaunch

https://twitter.com/prolaunch1

CONTACT:
Brian Dentry
Co-founder
Prolaunch
+61 4 0808 8010
brian@prolaunch.io

SOURCE: Prolaunch

News source: Prolaunch
