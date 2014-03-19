A 23-year-old male university student was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of killing a doctor at her apartment in Higashine, Yamagata Prefecture, last month, local police said.

Hiroki Kato, a fourth-year student at Yamagata University, is suspected of breaking into the apartment of ophthalmologist Chiemi Yaguchi, 50, and bludgeoning her to death early on May 19.

The police declined to say at a news conference whether Kato has admitted to the allegations. They said that the two, living in different municipalities about 20 kilometers away from each other, appear to have had no connection before the incident.

A bloodied golf club was discovered at the scene of the murder.

According to investigative sources, security cameras captured images of a person in dark clothes — believed to be Kato — entering and leaving Yaguchi’s room a few times before she was found dead.

山形県東根市で女性医師が殺害された事件で、逮捕された山形大生とみられる男が事件後に現場から2.5キロ離れた駅から電車を使って移動していたことが分かりました。 山形大学4年の加藤紘貴容疑者（23）は先月19日、東根市のマンションに住む矢口智恵美さん（50）の部屋に侵入し、鈍器で頭部などを殴って殺害した疑いが持たれています。捜査関係者によりますと、加藤容疑者とみられる男は先月19日早朝、現場から北に約2.5キロ離れたJR東根駅付近の防犯カメラに映った後、JR山形駅で降りる様子が駅の防犯カメラに映っていたということです。警察では一連の防犯カメラの映像から、山形市内に住む加藤容疑者を特定したとみられます。