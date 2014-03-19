Tochigi cops seize 15 kg of marijuana from building
tokyoreporter.com -- Jun 14
Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested five persons following the discovery of 15 kilograms of marijuana and growing equipment in Mooka City last month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 12).

According to police, Masayuki Otsuka, 50, and four other persons, aged in their 30s to 50s, allegedly possessed the marijuana — with an estimated value of 75 million yen — at a building owned by Otsuka with intent to sell on around April 11.

The five suspects deny the allegations, telling police the marijuana was for their own use, police said. They were sent to prosecutors on Wednesday.

According to police, Otsuka operates a sales operation for grave stones out of the building. Three of the suspects are employees of the store. The fifth is an acquaintance. The marijuana was in a storage room on the third floor of the building.

Officers also seized various equipment, including fans, reflective screens and watering cans, that are believed to have been used to cultivate the marijuana.

News source: tokyoreporter.com
MORE NEWS
Jun 14
Mother suspected of killing 3-month-old by dropping her on floor
A 31-year-old woman in Niigata Prefecture has been arrested on suspicion of killing her 3-month-old daughter by repeatedly dropping her on the floor, police said Thursday. (Japan Today)
Jun 14
University student arrested over murder of doctor in Yamagata
A 23-year-old male university student was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of killing a doctor at her apartment in Higashine, Yamagata Prefecture, last month, local police said. (Japan Times)
Jun 14
Toyama: Man confesses to killing up to 100 pet cats
Toyama Prefectural Police have arrested a 52-year-old living in Toyama City who has confessed to killing up to 100 pet cats, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 13). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jun 14
Tochigi cops seize 15 kg of marijuana from building
Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested five persons following the discovery of 15 kilograms of marijuana and growing equipment in Mooka City last month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 12). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jun 13
Rape acquittals spark calls to fix law in Japan, where prosecutors must prove victim 'incapable of resistance'
Miyako Shirakawa was a 19-year-old college student when she was raped by an older man. She said that when the attack started, her mind went blank and she froze up. (Japan Times)
Jun 13
Japanese comedian baffles, amazes judges on America’s Got Talent with weird dance, Japanese humor
Yuriyan Retriever really blew the judges away…though it’s hard to say if that’s a good thing or not. (soranews24.com)
Jun 13
Tokyo: Man, 27, accused of molesting female university student
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 27-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a female university student in Kodaira City last month, reports TBS News (tokyoreporter.com)
Jun 13
2 men arrested for abandoning woman’s body wrapped in tarp
Police in Muko, Kyoto Prefecture, said Wednesday they have arrested two men on suspicion of abandoning the body of a woman, wrapped from head to toe in a tarp bound by white adhesive tape, in the parking lot of an apartment building. (Japan Today)
Jun 12
Emperor Emeritus, Empress Emerita visit Kyoto
Emperor Emeritus Akihito is now in Kyoto with Empress Emerita Michiko to visit the mausoleums of his ancestors and report his abdication. (NHK)
Jun 11
Yakuza boss accused of attempting to extort male acquaintance
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a yakuza boss over the alleged attempted extortion of a male acquaintance in Shinjuku Ward, reports TV Asahi (June 10). (tokyoreporter.com)