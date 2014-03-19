A record 3,129 people were stranded on Japanese mountains last year amid a continued boom in activities such as climbing and walking, a police report revealed Thursday.

That represented a rise of 18 from the previous year, while the number of accidents increased 78 to 2,661, the highest recorded since comparable data became available in 1961.

In contrast, the number of dead and missing people dropped 12 to 342, the National Police Agency said, with more than 70 percent of them aged 60 or older, the report said.

Altogether, 50.5 percent of people stranded, and 71.9 percent of those who died or are still missing, were in their 60s or older.

The largest group of people in distress was those aged 70 or older, accounting for 698, or 22.3 percent, followed by those in their 60s, at 692, or 22.1 percent, and people in their 50s, at 486, or 15.5 percent.

Among the dead and missing, 110, or 32.2 percent, were in their 70s, 101, or 29.5 percent, in their 60s, and 42, or 12.3 percent, in their 50s.

By activity, 385, or 12.3 percent, were picking wild vegetables or mushrooms.

A total of 111 overseas tourists were stranded, more than half of them while off-piste skiing, according to the report.

全国の山で去年1年間に遭難した人の数が最悪を更新したことが分かりました。 警察庁によりますと、去年、全国の山で遭難した人の数は前の年に比べて18人増え、3129人でした。遭難の発生件数も2600件を超え、遭難者数とともに統計の残る1961年以降、最悪になりました。外国人旅行者などの遭難者数は2014年から5倍以上に増え、111人に上りました。一方、水難事故では前の年に比べて死者数が13人増え、692人に上りました。海での事故が半数以上を占めましたが、中学生以下の子どもは河川での事故が45％を超えていたということです。