Japanese girl starts 'mushroom cloud' logo debate
NHK -- Jun 14
A Japanese exchange student in the US state of Washington has sparked an online debate about a high school's use of a mushroom cloud logo.

Nonoka Koga is from the southwestern Japanese prefecture of Fukuoka. She studied at Richland High School in the city of Richland.

The school's logo depicts an atomic bomb's mushroom cloud. She discovered that the plutonium for the atomic weapon that was dropped on Nagasaki in 1945 was produced in Richland.

She found that many local residents were proud of the city's history. As she learned about the logo and how local people see it, Koga was prompted to express her own view.

Encouraged by her teacher and host family, Koga appeared on May 30 in a video produced by students at the school.

She said in the video that in Richland High School, the cloud is celebrated and can be seen everywhere in the school.

She said that, for her, the logo is a reminder of the people who lost their lives and it is also a reminder of the current peace. She also said those who were bombed were civilians, not soldiers. She asked, "Should we take pride in killing innocent people?"

Her statement sparked a debate on Twitter about the use of the logo.

Koga returned to Japan on Tuesday. She said she was the only student in the school who had a completely different view.

She said she had wondered whether she could make her opinion understood as she is not fluent in English and didn't know how people would react.

The high school senior said she had been scared and nervous the day before the video was put online.

Koga said she had a feeling of fulfillment when she was told by people that if it were not for the video, they might never have been aware of the Japanese perspective.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Jun 14
Japanese girl starts 'mushroom cloud' logo debate
A Japanese exchange student in the US state of Washington has sparked an online debate about a high school's use of a mushroom cloud logo. (NHK)
Jun 14
Japan offers most paid leave for fathers in world, but few take it
Japan leads the world in paid leave set aside for fathers, but few take advantage of it, according to a new report by the U.N. Children's Fund based on legal entitlements from 2016. (Japan Today)
Jun 14
Japanese women face retirement savings gap of almost 20 years, World Economic Forum says
One of the toughest problems retirees face is making sure their money lasts as long as they do. (Japan Times)
Jun 13
Prolaunch Announces New Productivity Tool For Canvas
MELBOURNE, June 11, 2019 -- Prolaunch is excited to announce the release of proHelp, a Canvas productivity tool that enables teachers and students to find help quickly, with a free trial available from Jun 1, 2019. (Prolaunch)
Jun 13
Japan to allow foreign students to apply to switch visa and start their own companies
The government on Tuesday made a decision on a regulatory reform measure to allow foreign students to start their own companies. (Japan Times)
Jun 13
Tokyo gov't website ridiculed for child abuse snafu
A Tokyo government website tasked with tackling child abuse unintentionally appeared to do the exact opposite when a caption under an image of a mascot skipped a vital word, government officials said Wednesday. (Japan Today)
Jun 12
Japan to get first literacy survey in 70 years
A team of linguists will conduct Japan's first literacy rate survey in more than 70 years. (NHK)
Jun 12
Govt. raps university with missing intl. students
The Japanese government is taking action against a university for losing track of more than a thousand foreign students. (NHK)
Jun 11
Support groups deluged by inquiries after Kawasaki and Tokyo murders involving social recluses
Following recent stabbing incidents involving middle-aged hikikomori, or social recluses, and their parents, the number of inquiries received by support groups and similar organizations that support such individuals has surged. (Japan Times)
Jun 08
Births in Japan fall to record low in 2018
Government statistics show that Japan's population is shrinking at a faster pace as births hit a new record low. (NHK)