Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 48-year-old man over the alleged abduction of a high school he met online, a crime he committed in order for them both to commit suicide, reports TBS News (June 13).

On June 9, Hiroyuki Suzuki, a resident of Kitamoto City, Saitama Prefecture, communicated with the girl, a third-year student living in the capital, via Twitter. “I have sleeping pills and tranquilizers,” he reportedly wrote.

At around 8:40 a.m. following day, Suzuki allegedly abducted the girl with his vehicle near JR Kitamoto Station. He then kept her inside car as they searched for a location to obtain charcoal briquettes, which when burned can be used to commit suicide via carbon monoxide poisoning if the fumes are inhaled.

Suzuki released the girl unharmed at around 12:30 p.m. that same day after she said, “I want to return [home].”

“I am separated from my wife and had a desire to commit suicide, but I extended the invitation [to her] since it is sad to die alone,” the suspect was quoted by the Ikegami Police Station.

女子生徒を誘拐した疑いが持たれている48歳の男は「一人で死ぬのが寂しかった」と話しています。 鈴木博幸容疑者は10日午前8時40分ごろから午後0時半ごろにかけて、東京都内の高校に通う3年の女子生徒を車に連れ込み誘拐した疑いが持たれています。警視庁によりますと、鈴木容疑者は事件前日にSNSで自殺願望のある女子高校生と知り合い、「睡眠薬と精神安定剤あるよ」などとメッセージを送って誘い出していました。取り調べに対し、「自分も自殺願望があり、一人で死ぬのが寂しかった」などと容疑を認めています。