Japan's first airbus A350 arrives
NHK -- Jun 15
Japan Airlines has become the first career in the country to take delivery of an Airbus A350 passenger jet. The plane arrived at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Friday.

Europe's Airbus developed the new aircraft to compete with its American rival, the Boeing 787.

The A350 uses improved engines and lighter materials to boost fuel efficiency, which is reportedly 25 percent better than conventional models.

The first commercial flight of the new plane will take to the skies in September. JAL plans to gradually include the jet on its main routes.

The airline views the A350 as the successor to the Boeing 777. JAL will take delivery of 31 of the jets over about the next six years.

MORE NEWS
Jun 15
Kanagawa cops seize 200 marijuana plants in raids of 3 locations; 6 arrested
In raids conducted on Wednesday, Kanagawa Prefectural Police seized more than 200 marijuana plants in raids of three locations that are believed to be a part of the same cultivation ring, reports Fuji News Network (June 13). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jun 15
Tokyo: Man, 48, accused of abducting high school girl, plotted double suicide
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 48-year-old man over the alleged abduction of a high school he met online, a crime he committed in order for them both to commit suicide, reports TBS News (June 13). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jun 15
Iran's supreme leader tells Abe Trump 'not worthy' of a reply to message
Iran's supreme leader told Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday that it was pointless to reply to a message he had brought to Tehran from U.S. President Donald Trump, as a peacemaking visit was overshadowed by attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman. (Japan Today)
Jun 15
Jun 15
Kao's #beWhite campaign leaves firm red-faced
A Japanese firm has shelved an advertising campaign intended to promote gender equity at home after its #beWHITE hashtag sparked concern about racial sensitivities. (Japan Today)
Jun 15
Ban on ticket scalping comes into force ahead of Tokyo Olympics
A law to prohibit ticket scalping for concerts and sports events came into force Friday ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. (Japan Today)
Jun 14
2 tankers with Japan-related cargo attacked in Strait of Hormuz as Abe visits Iran
Japanese trade minister Hiroshige Seko said Thursday that two tankers carrying "Japan-related" cargo were attacked near the Strait of Hormuz. (Japan Today)
Jun 14
Japanese girl starts 'mushroom cloud' logo debate
A Japanese exchange student in the US state of Washington has sparked an online debate about a high school's use of a mushroom cloud logo. (NHK)
Jun 14
Mother suspected of killing 3-month-old by dropping her on floor
A 31-year-old woman in Niigata Prefecture has been arrested on suspicion of killing her 3-month-old daughter by repeatedly dropping her on the floor, police said Thursday. (Japan Today)
Jun 14
Record 3,129 stranded on Japanese mountains in 2018
A record 3,129 people were stranded on Japanese mountains last year amid a continued boom in activities such as climbing and walking, a police report revealed Thursday. (Japan Today)