Japan Airlines has become the first career in the country to take delivery of an Airbus A350 passenger jet. The plane arrived at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Friday.

Europe's Airbus developed the new aircraft to compete with its American rival, the Boeing 787.

The A350 uses improved engines and lighter materials to boost fuel efficiency, which is reportedly 25 percent better than conventional models.

The first commercial flight of the new plane will take to the skies in September. JAL plans to gradually include the jet on its main routes.

The airline views the A350 as the successor to the Boeing 777. JAL will take delivery of 31 of the jets over about the next six years.