Kanagawa cops seize 200 marijuana plants in raids of 3 locations; 6 arrested
tokyoreporter.com -- Jun 15
In raids conducted on Wednesday, Kanagawa Prefectural Police seized more than 200 marijuana plants in raids of three locations that are believed to be a part of the same cultivation ring, reports Fuji News Network (June 13).

Police arrested Hirokazu Yoshida, a 49-year-old company employee, after finding 161 marijuana plants on one floor of a building in Chigasaki City. Officers also seized 11 dried plants.

Yoshida was sent to prosecutors on suspicion of cultivation of marijuana for the money-making purposes on Friday.

Officers also seized 45 marijuana plants from a residence in Hiratsuka City. The raid resulted in three other arrests.

In Odawara City, police raided a warehouse and seized 28 marijuana plants. Officers accused Hiroki Tanaka, 42, and his wife, Yuki, also 42, of possessing marijuana and kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs.

Police launched an investigation after receiving an anonymous tip about the ring last December. The seized contraband has estimated value of 23.4 million yen, police said.

Officers also seized various equipment used in the cultivation, including lighting and pots.

“It seems that they were quite skilled in marijuana cultivation,” a representative of the police was quoted by the Sankei Shimbun (June 13).

News source: tokyoreporter.com
