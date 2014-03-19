Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a police officer and stealing his gun in Suita City on Sunday, reports Fuji News Network (June 17).
At around 5:30 a.m. Yujiro Iimori, 33, allegedly used a knife to stab 26-year-old officer Suzunosuke Kose at the Senriyama Police Box. He then stole the officer’s gun, containing five rounds of ammunition, before fleeing the scene.
Kose is currently unconscious in a hospital, police said.
After police publicly released security camera footage showing the suspected perpetrator, Iimori’s father contacted police, believing the person was his son.
Yujiro Iimori
Police released security camera footage showing the suspected perpetrator in Suita City on Sunday (Twitter)
At around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, officers apprehended Iimori in Mino City on suspicion of attempted murder. The gun, which contained four bullets, was also retrieved from the suspect.
The stabbing took place after two colleagues responded to call about a break-in. Police later determined that the call, which turned out to be fake, was made from public phone located about 800 meters from the police box, police said.
