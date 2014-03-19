X Japan’s Yoshiki apologizes for having dinner with Jackie Chan
Jun 17
Although the visual kei style of Japanese rock group X Japan is often dark and violent, fans know all too well how sweet and endearing its members really are. From the occasionally befuddled charm of drummer Yoshiki to the Christmas pancakes of singer Toshi, these guys don’t seem to have a bad bone in their body.

And on June 12, Yoshiki’s social media accounts revealed what he thought would be an exciting image for his fans depicting a private dinner between himself and legendary martial arts actor Jackie Chan.

Considering your perspective on current events, you could interpret this photo two ways. On the one hand, it’s two giants of their respective arts having a chat over a nice dinner. On the other hand, it’s Yoshiki smiling and laughing with a prominent and outspoken supporter of the Communist Party of China, especially regarding issues with Taiwan and Hong Kong.

And considering the bitter and violent protests currently taking place in Hong Kong over a controversial law that would allow the mainland to extradite people from the territory, it’s understandably not the best time to be yucking it up with Jackie Chan.

Jun 17
