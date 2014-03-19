100 Japanese manufacturers harness blockchain to share data
Nikkei -- Jun 17
Mitsubishi Electric and Yaskawa Electric are among 100 major Japanese manufacturers set to share production data with each other to improve efficiency, using blockchain technology to ensure their information remains secure, Nikkei has learned.

Manufacturers have closely guarded the data gathered at their factories because it contains know-how directly linked to competitiveness. But now they believe sharing that data securely will bolster performance. This project lets participants decide how much data to share, whether to share it with one or more companies, as well as whether to charge a fee for the information.

The project, expected to begin next spring, will be overseen by the Industrial Value Chain Initiative, a manufacturers group that launched in 2015 to promote the "internet of things" in Japan. Companies previously have worked on their own to make use of internet of things data in factories.

DMG Mori and other machine tool makers that are highly competitive globally are expected to join. Yet the project aims to lift Japan's manufacturing sector as a whole by attracting not just big corporations with advanced production technologies but also smaller players that are unable to invest large sums.

The sharing will include product design data, the status of production equipment and quality inspection information.

For example, parts suppliers could begin mass production faster if an electronics manufacturer shares the data from computerized numerical control machine tools.

News source: Nikkei
MORE NEWS
Jun 17
100 Japanese manufacturers harness blockchain to share data
Mitsubishi Electric and Yaskawa Electric are among 100 major Japanese manufacturers set to share production data with each other to improve efficiency, using blockchain technology to ensure their information remains secure, Nikkei has learned. (Nikkei)
Jun 13
Japan passes bill requiring microchipping of pets to reduce strays
The Diet on Wednesday passed a bill requiring dog and cat breeders to microchip animals, and owners to voluntarily do the same to their pets, in a bid to reduce the number of strays. (Japan Times)
Jun 12
Japan's westernmost point moves 110m further west
Japan's westernmost point has moved further west by about 110 meters, after it was decided to include an ocean rock on official maps. (NHK)
Jun 12
Tokyo to provide subsidy for elderly drivers
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is set to launch a subsidy to help prevent accidents involving elderly drivers. (NHK)
Jun 09
Japan to restart commercial whaling on July 1 after three-decade hiatus
A fleet of vessels will depart from Kushiro, Hokkaido, on July 1 as Japan resumes commercial whaling following a three-decade hiatus after the government announced its withdrawal from the International Whaling Commission in December, a local fishery source said Friday. (Japan Times)
Jun 05
Japan to ban free plastic bags at stores to fight marine pollution
Japan plans to make it mandatory to charge for plastic shopping bags at supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores and department stores as the country combats marine pollution by plastic waste. (Japan Today)
Jun 04
Japan to greenlight 5G base stations on 200,000 traffic signals
Japan's government will allow NTT Docomo and its three major mobile rivals to set up 5G base stations on traffic signals, hoping to reduce the cost and time it takes to roll out the ultrafast networks by taking advantage of the nation's high density of traffic lights. (Nikkei)
Jun 02
Legal marijuana creates buzz, headaches
Police in Japan are spending more time than ever before on marijuana-related crimes. But elsewhere in the world, governments are legalizing the drug... and the buzz is building. (NHK)
Jun 01
Japan considers compulsory ID chips for pets
Japan is moving to introduce legislation that would oblige pet shops, breeders and other sellers of cats and dogs to implant the animals with electronic chips. The system will be used to track down the owners of stray pets. (NHK)
May 26
In search of Japan's extinct wolves: Sightings of a mysterious canine in Chichibu have been captivating animal enthusiasts
It was around 3 p.m. on a chilly day in December. The sky was overcast and the scent of rain hung in the air when Rina Kambayashi happened upon a creature she had never seen before. (Japan Times)