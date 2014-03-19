Police in Kakegawa City, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she abandoned her newborn baby daughter in a business hotel’s toilet.
According to police, Miki Ozawa lives in Fujieda City, but works in the business hotel, Sankei Shimbun reported. At around 9:30 a.m. on June 10, a male hotel employee heard a baby crying in the women’s toilet and found the infant, with her umbilical cord still attached, in a trash bin.
The child welfare center has placed the baby, whose health is reportedly in good condition, in protective custody.
Ozawa, who is not married, was working on June 10. Police quoted her as saying she gave birth to her daughter inside the hotel’s toilet and left her there because she didn’t know how to deal with the situation.
Her colleagues said they were not aware of her pregnancy.
Toyota drivers Kazuki Nakajima, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Buemi claimed their second consecutive 24 Hours of Le Mans victory Sunday, but only after some bad luck scuttled their sister car's hopes of a win. (Kyodo)
Police in Kakegawa City, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she abandoned her newborn baby daughter in a business hotel’s toilet. (Japan Today)
Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya apologized Monday to Akita Gov. Norihisa Satake for errors in the ministry’s geographical survey that was used to select the northeastern prefecture as a candidate for hosting a U.S.-developed missile defense system. (Japan Times)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 48-year-old man over the alleged abduction of a high school he met online, a crime he committed in order for them both to commit suicide, reports TBS News (June 13). (tokyoreporter.com)
Iran's supreme leader told Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday that it was pointless to reply to a message he had brought to Tehran from U.S. President Donald Trump, as a peacemaking visit was overshadowed by attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman.
(Japan Today)