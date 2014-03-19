Hotel employee held for attempted murder after abandoning her newborn baby in toilet
Japan Today -- Jun 18
Police in Kakegawa City, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she abandoned her newborn baby daughter in a business hotel’s toilet.

According to police, Miki Ozawa lives in Fujieda City, but works in the business hotel, Sankei Shimbun reported. At around 9:30 a.m. on June 10, a male hotel employee heard a baby crying in the women’s toilet and found the infant, with her umbilical cord still attached, in a trash bin.

The child welfare center has placed the baby, whose health is reportedly in good condition, in protective custody.

Ozawa, who is not married, was working on June 10. Police quoted her as saying she gave birth to her daughter inside the hotel’s toilet and left her there because she didn’t know how to deal with the situation.

Her colleagues said they were not aware of her pregnancy.

6月10日、静岡・掛川市のホテルのごみ箱に、生まれて間もない赤ちゃんを放置したとして、警察は、このホテルに勤める小澤美紀容疑者(23)を殺人未遂の疑いで16日、逮捕した。
News sources: Japan Today, FNNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Jun 18
Motor racing: Dominant Toyota finish 1-2 at 24 Hours of Le Mans
Toyota drivers Kazuki Nakajima, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Buemi claimed their second consecutive 24 Hours of Le Mans victory Sunday, but only after some bad luck scuttled their sister car's hopes of a win. (Kyodo)
Jun 18
Hotel employee held for attempted murder after abandoning her newborn baby in toilet
Police in Kakegawa City, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she abandoned her newborn baby daughter in a business hotel’s toilet. (Japan Today)
Jun 18
Japan Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya apologizes over errors in Aegis deployment survey
Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya apologized Monday to Akita Gov. Norihisa Satake for errors in the ministry’s geographical survey that was used to select the northeastern prefecture as a candidate for hosting a U.S.-developed missile defense system. (Japan Times)
Jun 18
Drone deliveries to start to Japanese islet
Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten and supermarket chain Seiyu are starting a drone delivery service for summer visitors to an island off Yokosuka, near Tokyo. (NHK)
Jun 17
Osaka: Man, 33, arrested over stabbing of officer
Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a police officer and stealing his gun in Suita City on Sunday, reports Fuji News Network (June 17). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jun 15
Tokyo: Man, 48, accused of abducting high school girl, plotted double suicide
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 48-year-old man over the alleged abduction of a high school he met online, a crime he committed in order for them both to commit suicide, reports TBS News (June 13). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jun 15
Iran's supreme leader tells Abe Trump 'not worthy' of a reply to message
Iran's supreme leader told Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday that it was pointless to reply to a message he had brought to Tehran from U.S. President Donald Trump, as a peacemaking visit was overshadowed by attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman. (Japan Today)
Jun 14
Record 3,129 stranded on Japanese mountains in 2018
A record 3,129 people were stranded on Japanese mountains last year amid a continued boom in activities such as climbing and walking, a police report revealed Thursday. (Japan Today)
Jun 14
Japan offers most paid leave for fathers in world, but few take it
Japan leads the world in paid leave set aside for fathers, but few take advantage of it, according to a new report by the U.N. Children's Fund based on legal entitlements from 2016. (Japan Today)
Jun 14
University student arrested over murder of doctor in Yamagata
A 23-year-old male university student was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of killing a doctor at her apartment in Higashine, Yamagata Prefecture, last month, local police said. (Japan Times)