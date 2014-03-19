Toyota drivers Kazuki Nakajima, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Buemi claimed their second consecutive 24 Hours of Le Mans victory Sunday, but only after some bad luck scuttled their sister car's hopes of a win.

With their fifth win of the season, Japanese Nakajima, Spaniard Alonso and Swiss Buemi also clinched the World Endurance Championship LMP1 title on the famous circuit in Le Mans, France.

With the Toyotas effectively in a race of their own due to no other cars using the same hybrid technology, there was never any real threat of another team winning.

The Japanese manufacturer's clear advantage played out with the third-place finisher, the SMP Racing car driven by Vitaly Petrov, Stoffel Vandoorne and Mikhail Aleshin, ending the race six laps behind the leading Toyotas who were separated by just 16.972 seconds.