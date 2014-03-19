Tokyo: Man, 43, accused of setting fire to door of Shibuya sex business
tokyoreporter.com -- Jun 18
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly setting fire to a sex business in Shibuya Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (June 17)

In February, Takuji Echigo, of no known occupation, allegedly set fire to the door for the reception desk of the fuzoku parlor, housed on the second floor of a multi-tenant building in the Dogenzaka area.

There were no injuries among the three employees present at the time of the incident.

Echigo, who has been accused disruption of business, denies the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Echigo surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area. As well, traces oil were detected at the scene.

Police are now investigating whether the suspect was behind another fire that broke out at the parlor under suspicious circumstances in March.

News source: tokyoreporter.com
MORE NEWS
Jun 18
Tokyo: Man, 43, accused of setting fire to door of Shibuya sex business
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly setting fire to a sex business in Shibuya Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (June 17) (tokyoreporter.com)
Jun 18
Hotel employee held for attempted murder after abandoning her newborn baby in toilet
Police in Kakegawa City, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she abandoned her newborn baby daughter in a business hotel’s toilet. (Japan Today)
Jun 17
X Japan’s Yoshiki apologizes for having dinner with Jackie Chan
Although the visual kei style of Japanese rock group X Japan is often dark and violent, fans know all too well how sweet and endearing its members really are. From the occasionally befuddled charm of drummer Yoshiki to the Christmas pancakes of singer Toshi, these guys don’t seem to have a bad bone in their body. (Japan Today)
Jun 17
Osaka: Man, 33, arrested over stabbing of officer
Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a police officer and stealing his gun in Suita City on Sunday, reports Fuji News Network (June 17). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jun 15
Kanagawa cops seize 200 marijuana plants in raids of 3 locations; 6 arrested
In raids conducted on Wednesday, Kanagawa Prefectural Police seized more than 200 marijuana plants in raids of three locations that are believed to be a part of the same cultivation ring, reports Fuji News Network (June 13). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jun 15
Tokyo: Man, 48, accused of abducting high school girl, plotted double suicide
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 48-year-old man over the alleged abduction of a high school he met online, a crime he committed in order for them both to commit suicide, reports TBS News (June 13). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jun 14
Mother suspected of killing 3-month-old by dropping her on floor
A 31-year-old woman in Niigata Prefecture has been arrested on suspicion of killing her 3-month-old daughter by repeatedly dropping her on the floor, police said Thursday. (Japan Today)
Jun 14
University student arrested over murder of doctor in Yamagata
A 23-year-old male university student was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of killing a doctor at her apartment in Higashine, Yamagata Prefecture, last month, local police said. (Japan Times)
Jun 14
Toyama: Man confesses to killing up to 100 pet cats
Toyama Prefectural Police have arrested a 52-year-old living in Toyama City who has confessed to killing up to 100 pet cats, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 13). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jun 14
Tochigi cops seize 15 kg of marijuana from building
Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested five persons following the discovery of 15 kilograms of marijuana and growing equipment in Mooka City last month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 12). (tokyoreporter.com)