A major renovation project has begun at Itsukushima Shrine, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan.

Last rebuilt in 1875, the shrine's grand torii gate has suffered damage from exposure to seawater and insects. Past inspections found cavities inside its pillars.

The first large-scale repair work in about 70 years began on Monday. Workers placed concrete blocks around the gate as a foundation for scaffolding.

Shrine officials say they will conduct a detailed survey of the gate before repairing and repainting the pillars, as well as carrying out reroofing work. They say they don't yet know how long it will take to complete the project.