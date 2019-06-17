A major renovation project has begun at Itsukushima Shrine, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan.
Last rebuilt in 1875, the shrine's grand torii gate has suffered damage from exposure to seawater and insects. Past inspections found cavities inside its pillars.
The first large-scale repair work in about 70 years began on Monday. Workers placed concrete blocks around the gate as a foundation for scaffolding.
Shrine officials say they will conduct a detailed survey of the gate before repairing and repainting the pillars, as well as carrying out reroofing work. They say they don't yet know how long it will take to complete the project.
Toyota drivers Kazuki Nakajima, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Buemi claimed their second consecutive 24 Hours of Le Mans victory Sunday, but only after some bad luck scuttled their sister car's hopes of a win. (Kyodo)
Police in Kakegawa City, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she abandoned her newborn baby daughter in a business hotel’s toilet. (Japan Today)
Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya apologized Monday to Akita Gov. Norihisa Satake for errors in the ministry’s geographical survey that was used to select the northeastern prefecture as a candidate for hosting a U.S.-developed missile defense system. (Japan Times)
Although the visual kei style of Japanese rock group X Japan is often dark and violent, fans know all too well how sweet and endearing its members really are. From the occasionally befuddled charm of drummer Yoshiki to the Christmas pancakes of singer Toshi, these guys don’t seem to have a bad bone in their body. (Japan Today)
The number of private lodgings in Japan has increased eightfold since the law legalizing them took effect a year ago to relieve a shortage of hotel rooms in the wake of the inbound tourism boom, according to data released by the government. (Japan Today)
The Japanese government has been requesting the United States for concrete evidence to back its assertion that Iran is to blame for the attacks on two tankers near the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, government sources said Sunday. (Japan Today)