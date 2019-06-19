The Japan Meteorological Agency says a magnitude-6.7 quake struck the northern part of the country late Tuesday night. No fatalities have been reported. Tsunami advisories issued along the Sea of Japan coast have been lifted.

Seismologists say the tremor hit off the coast of Yamagata Prefecture at 10:22 PM on Tuesday.

They later downgraded the magnitude of the quake from 6.8 to 6.7.

The focus is estimated to be 14 kilometers under the seabed.

Tsunami advisories were issued for the coasts of Yamagata, Niigata and Ishikawa prefectures.

The prefecture hit hardest by the earthquake was Niigata, which registered an intensity of 6 plus on the Japanese scale of zero to 7.

Authorities in the prefecture say six people were injured.

Strong shaking was felt across wide areas, including neighboring Yamagata Prefecture, where seven women suffered injuries.

The strong jolt has knocked out electricity in the region. Utility company officials said thousands of households in Niigata and Yamagata prefectures were without power at one point.

18日午後10時22分ごろ、日本海の山形県沖を震源とする強い地震があり、新潟県村上市で震度6強を観測しました。日本海側に出ていた津波注意報は19日午前1時すぎに解除されました。山形県と新潟県で2人が重傷、5人が軽傷を負っています。 津波は19日午前0時6分に新潟港で10センチを観測しました。また、18日午後10時48分には新潟県粟島に、また午後11時34分には山形県酒田市に、午後11時49分には石川県輪島市で微弱な海面変動を観測したということです。気象庁によりますと、震源は山形県沖で震源の深さは14キロ、地震の規模を表すマグニチュードは6.7と推定されています。この地震で新潟県村上市で震度6強を観測したほか、山形県鶴岡市で震度6弱、秋田県由利本荘市や山形県酒田市などで震度5弱を観測しています。新潟県村上警察によりますと、市内に住む70歳の男性が避難所に向かう際に左足を切って軽傷だということです。燕警察署などによりますと、新潟県燕市内の37歳男性が自宅の階段から落ちて病院に搬送されましたが右足骨折の重傷です。また、山形県の川西町役場によりますと、82歳の女性がベッドから転落し、右腕と右肩を打撲するなど軽いけがをしています。山形県高畠町の消防によりますと、町内の65歳の女性が転倒し、右手を骨折した疑いがあるということです。また、JR東日本によりますと、現在、地震のため上越新幹線の燕三条と新潟の間で運転を見合わせています。この区間を走行中だった「とき480号」が大きな揺れを感じ、緊急停止しました。「とき480号」には現在も68人の乗客が乗っているということです。このほか、秋田新幹線の盛岡と秋田の間、山形新幹線の福島と新庄の間で運転を見合わせています。