The Japan Meteorological Agency says a magnitude-6.7 quake struck the northern part of the country late Tuesday night. No fatalities have been reported. Tsunami advisories issued along the Sea of Japan coast have been lifted.
Seismologists say the tremor hit off the coast of Yamagata Prefecture at 10:22 PM on Tuesday.
They later downgraded the magnitude of the quake from 6.8 to 6.7.
The focus is estimated to be 14 kilometers under the seabed.
Tsunami advisories were issued for the coasts of Yamagata, Niigata and Ishikawa prefectures.
The prefecture hit hardest by the earthquake was Niigata, which registered an intensity of 6 plus on the Japanese scale of zero to 7.
Authorities in the prefecture say six people were injured.
Strong shaking was felt across wide areas, including neighboring Yamagata Prefecture, where seven women suffered injuries.
The strong jolt has knocked out electricity in the region. Utility company officials said thousands of households in Niigata and Yamagata prefectures were without power at one point.
(NHK)
The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday sentenced Pierre Taki, an actor and member of Japanese techno-pop duo Denki Groove, to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years, for using cocaine.
(Japan Times)
Almost half of singles in Japan who wish to get married are unable to find a suitable partner, with 61.4 percent of the group stating they are not doing anything to change the situation, a government survey showed Tuesday. (Japan Today)
Toyota drivers Kazuki Nakajima, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Buemi claimed their second consecutive 24 Hours of Le Mans victory Sunday, but only after some bad luck scuttled their sister car's hopes of a win. (Kyodo)
Police in Kakegawa City, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she abandoned her newborn baby daughter in a business hotel’s toilet. (Japan Today)
Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya apologized Monday to Akita Gov. Norihisa Satake for errors in the ministry’s geographical survey that was used to select the northeastern prefecture as a candidate for hosting a U.S.-developed missile defense system. (Japan Times)