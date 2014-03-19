The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday sentenced Pierre Taki, an actor and member of Japanese techno-pop duo Denki Groove, to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years, for using cocaine.

The court ruled that Taki, 52, whose real name is Masanori Taki, snorted a small amount of cocaine at an apartment in Tokyo around March 12.

The judge said Taki was not addicted to cocaine but continued using it in repeated violation of the law.

“(Taki) used cocaine alone while watching movies and listening to music to relieve stress from work, being under pressure in his private life as he expanded his activities from being a musician to acting,” Judge Hironobu Ono said in handing down the ruling.

Ono, however, gave Taki a suspended term, taking into consideration the fact that he has been discharged from his management company and is under the supervision of a doctor to ensure he does not take cocaine again.

“I am very sorry for causing so much trouble to everyone. I will keep in mind that I should never do this kind of thing again” Taki said in a statement after the ruling.

コカインを使用した罪に問われた元ミュージシャンのピエール瀧被告（52）に対して東京地裁は懲役1年6カ月、執行猶予3年の有罪判決を言い渡しました。 （社会部・古賀康之記者報告） 主文を言い渡した後、裁判官は薬物事件の裁判では異例ともいえる約10分にわたって瀧被告に説諭をしました。その際、裁判官は何度も「人生」という言葉を使って話をしていました。ピエール瀧こと瀧正則被告は今年3月、コカインを使用した麻薬取締法違反の罪に問われています。今月5日の初公判で検察側は懲役1年6カ月を求刑したのに対し、弁護側は執行猶予付きの判決を求めていました。18日の判決で東京地裁は「常習的な犯行」などとして懲役1年6カ月、執行猶予3年の判決を言い渡しました。主文を言い渡した後、裁判官は瀧被告の関係先で撮影された「人生」という文字が写っている写真を見せました。そして、「人生の持つ意味を考えて下さい」などと話すと瀧被告は神妙な表情で話を聞いていました。