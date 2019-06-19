Residents urged to stay on the alert
NHK -- Jun 19
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga says people in the affected areas should remain on the alert.

Suga says strong aftershocks could occur. He says Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has instructed government officials to do all they can for rescue and relief efforts, as well as providing accurate and timely information about evacuation procedures and damage.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Jun 19
Major quake strikes northern Japan
The Japan Meteorological Agency says a magnitude-6.7 quake struck the northern part of the country late Tuesday night. No fatalities have been reported. Tsunami advisories issued along the Sea of Japan coast have been lifted. (NHK)
Jun 19
Residents urged to stay on the alert
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga says people in the affected areas should remain on the alert. (NHK)
Jun 19
Denki Groove's Pierre Taki given suspended sentence for cocaine use
The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday sentenced Pierre Taki, an actor and member of Japanese techno-pop duo Denki Groove, to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years, for using cocaine. (Japan Times)
Jun 19
Nearly 50 percent of Japan's singles have no dating prospects: gov't survey
Almost half of singles in Japan who wish to get married are unable to find a suitable partner, with 61.4 percent of the group stating they are not doing anything to change the situation, a government survey showed Tuesday. (Japan Today)
Jun 19
Man wanted for stabbing ex-wife found dead in Hokkaido forest
A 62-year-old man wanted by police on suspicion of stabbing his former wife in Noboribetsu City, Hokkaido, has been found dead in a forest, police said Monday. (Japan Today)
Jun 18
Motor racing: Dominant Toyota finish 1-2 at 24 Hours of Le Mans
Toyota drivers Kazuki Nakajima, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Buemi claimed their second consecutive 24 Hours of Le Mans victory Sunday, but only after some bad luck scuttled their sister car's hopes of a win. (Kyodo)
Jun 18
Hotel employee held for attempted murder after abandoning her newborn baby in toilet
Police in Kakegawa City, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she abandoned her newborn baby daughter in a business hotel’s toilet. (Japan Today)
Jun 18
Japan Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya apologizes over errors in Aegis deployment survey
Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya apologized Monday to Akita Gov. Norihisa Satake for errors in the ministry’s geographical survey that was used to select the northeastern prefecture as a candidate for hosting a U.S.-developed missile defense system. (Japan Times)
Jun 18
Drone deliveries to start to Japanese islet
Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten and supermarket chain Seiyu are starting a drone delivery service for summer visitors to an island off Yokosuka, near Tokyo. (NHK)
Jun 17
Osaka: Man, 33, arrested over stabbing of officer
Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a police officer and stealing his gun in Suita City on Sunday, reports Fuji News Network (June 17). (tokyoreporter.com)