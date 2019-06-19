Continued caution advised for quake-hit areas
NHK -- Jun 20
Weather officials are calling for continued caution against landslides in two Japanese prefectures hit by Tuesday's powerful earthquake.

They say the ground in parts of Niigata and Yamagata prefectures may have loosened due to the tremor and rain since Wednesday morning.

The magnitude-6.7 quake hit off the Sea of Japan coast of Yamagata Prefecture late on Tuesday.

An intensity of 6-plus on the Japanese scale of zero to 7 was registered in Murakami City, Niigata Prefecture.

Japan's Meteorological Agency says tremors with the same intensity could occur in the coming week.

An intensity of 6-minus was registered in Tsuruoka City, Yamagata Prefecture.

An intensity of 5-plus was observed in other areas in Niigata, Yamagata and Akita prefectures.

Tsunami advisories were issued at one time for coastal areas in Yamagata, Niigata, Toyama and Ishikawa prefectures. Waves up to 10 centimeters high were observed at the Port of Niigata.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Jun 20
Continued caution advised for quake-hit areas
Weather officials are calling for continued caution against landslides in two Japanese prefectures hit by Tuesday's powerful earthquake. (NHK)
Jun 20
Shibuya bans drinking on street for Halloween
Tokyo's Shibuya Ward has passed a bill to ban drinking alcohol in streets, parks and open spaces near Shibuya station during Halloween and other major events. The ordinance will go into effect on Thursday. (NHK)
Jun 20
OECD survey: Teachers in Japan world's busiest
An OECD survey shows that teachers in Japan are the busiest in the world, mainly due to time spent on extracurricular activities. (NHK)
Jun 20
Abe rules out holding simultaneous elections this summer
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided against holding simultaneous elections for both houses of the Diet this summer for fear of undermining the strength of the ruling coalition, senior administration officials said Wednesday. (Japan Times)
Jun 20
Convicted man armed with knife escapes custody, flees by car
A man convicted of assault and theft fled by car Wednesday in Aikawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, as prosecutors and police were trying to take him into custody, local officials said. (Japan Times)
Jun 19
Denki Groove's Pierre Taki given suspended sentence for cocaine use
The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday sentenced Pierre Taki, an actor and member of Japanese techno-pop duo Denki Groove, to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years, for using cocaine. (Japan Times)
Jun 19
Nearly 50 percent of Japan's singles have no dating prospects: gov't survey
Almost half of singles in Japan who wish to get married are unable to find a suitable partner, with 61.4 percent of the group stating they are not doing anything to change the situation, a government survey showed Tuesday. (Japan Today)
Jun 19
Man wanted for stabbing ex-wife found dead in Hokkaido forest
A 62-year-old man wanted by police on suspicion of stabbing his former wife in Noboribetsu City, Hokkaido, has been found dead in a forest, police said Monday. (Japan Today)
Jun 18
Motor racing: Dominant Toyota finish 1-2 at 24 Hours of Le Mans
Toyota drivers Kazuki Nakajima, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Buemi claimed their second consecutive 24 Hours of Le Mans victory Sunday, but only after some bad luck scuttled their sister car's hopes of a win. (Kyodo)
Jun 18
Hotel employee held for attempted murder after abandoning her newborn baby in toilet
Police in Kakegawa City, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she abandoned her newborn baby daughter in a business hotel’s toilet. (Japan Today)