Weather officials are calling for continued caution against landslides in two Japanese prefectures hit by Tuesday's powerful earthquake.

They say the ground in parts of Niigata and Yamagata prefectures may have loosened due to the tremor and rain since Wednesday morning.

The magnitude-6.7 quake hit off the Sea of Japan coast of Yamagata Prefecture late on Tuesday.

An intensity of 6-plus on the Japanese scale of zero to 7 was registered in Murakami City, Niigata Prefecture.

Japan's Meteorological Agency says tremors with the same intensity could occur in the coming week.

An intensity of 6-minus was registered in Tsuruoka City, Yamagata Prefecture.

An intensity of 5-plus was observed in other areas in Niigata, Yamagata and Akita prefectures.

Tsunami advisories were issued at one time for coastal areas in Yamagata, Niigata, Toyama and Ishikawa prefectures. Waves up to 10 centimeters high were observed at the Port of Niigata.