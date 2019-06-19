Tokyo's Shibuya Ward has passed a bill to ban drinking alcohol in streets, parks and open spaces near Shibuya station during Halloween and other major events. The ordinance will go into effect on Thursday.
The ban is to be imposed only on special days, including the weekend before Halloween, Halloween itself and the day after, as well as New Year's Eve.
The ordinance stops short of including penalties, but violators will be instructed to stop drinking. It also urges stores to follow the request by Shibuya Ward to halt sales of alcohol.
Acts that disturb public peace are also banned, such as making noise with loudspeakers, or climbing up lampposts and street signs.
Local shop owners have been calling for effective measures, citing vandalism they suffered during Halloween.
Akira Sekiguchi, who works at clothing store in the area, says on the weekend before Halloween last year, people wearing costumes broke chains cordoning off the store's property and left behind broken liquor bottles.
He expressed hope that the municipal government will let the new rules be known and that the police will tighten security measures.
Tokyo's Shibuya Ward has passed a bill to ban drinking alcohol in streets, parks and open spaces near Shibuya station during Halloween and other major events. The ordinance will go into effect on Thursday.
(NHK)
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided against holding simultaneous elections for both houses of the Diet this summer for fear of undermining the strength of the ruling coalition, senior administration officials said Wednesday.
(Japan Times)
The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday sentenced Pierre Taki, an actor and member of Japanese techno-pop duo Denki Groove, to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years, for using cocaine.
(Japan Times)
Almost half of singles in Japan who wish to get married are unable to find a suitable partner, with 61.4 percent of the group stating they are not doing anything to change the situation, a government survey showed Tuesday. (Japan Today)
Toyota drivers Kazuki Nakajima, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Buemi claimed their second consecutive 24 Hours of Le Mans victory Sunday, but only after some bad luck scuttled their sister car's hopes of a win. (Kyodo)
Police in Kakegawa City, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she abandoned her newborn baby daughter in a business hotel’s toilet. (Japan Today)