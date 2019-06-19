Japan has posted a trade deficit for the first time in four months. The shortfall comes as shipments to China and other Asian economies plunged.
Exports in May fell 7.8 percent from a year earlier, marking a decline for the sixth month in a row. Imports also sank 1.5 percent, the first drop in three months.
Shipments to China tumbled nearly 10 percent, mainly due to weak demand for chip-making equipment. Government officials say the country's economic slowdown and trade friction with the US is taking a toll. Shipments of automobile parts also fell nearly 20 percent.
Total exports to Asian countries including China dropped 12 percent, with shipments of chip equipment plunging 40 percent.
The number of private lodgings in Japan has increased eightfold since the law legalizing them took effect a year ago to relieve a shortage of hotel rooms in the wake of the inbound tourism boom, according to data released by the government. (Japan Today)
Japanese manga needs a new superhero. Battered by a shrinking population and changing consumer tastes, the once undisputed champion of the country's pop culture is on the ropes as readership plummets. (Nikkei)
Food delivery staff working in Japan for ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc said Wednesday they plan to form a labor union in a bid to improve what they see as disadvantageous treatment for being classified as independent contractors rather than employees. (Japan Today)
More than 60 percent of women in Japan have experienced the enforcement rules calling for the wearing of heels in the workplace or while job-hunting, or have witnessed others being forced to wear them, according to a survey conducted by a Japanese business website, which also reported the findings Tuesday to a Diet discussion.
(Japan Today)
Japan's leading instant noodle company is joining the fight against pollution. Nissin Food Products says it will redesign its containers to use less petroleum-based products and more so-called bio-plastic, derived from plants.
(NHK)
Japan is bringing in more foreign workers to help address a labor shortage, and the government wants to make sure Tokyo and other major cities are not the only places that benefit from the additional manpower. (Nikkei)