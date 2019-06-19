Japan has posted a trade deficit for the first time in four months. The shortfall comes as shipments to China and other Asian economies plunged.

Exports in May fell 7.8 percent from a year earlier, marking a decline for the sixth month in a row. Imports also sank 1.5 percent, the first drop in three months.

Shipments to China tumbled nearly 10 percent, mainly due to weak demand for chip-making equipment. Government officials say the country's economic slowdown and trade friction with the US is taking a toll. Shipments of automobile parts also fell nearly 20 percent.

Total exports to Asian countries including China dropped 12 percent, with shipments of chip equipment plunging 40 percent.

日本の貿易収支が4カ月ぶりに赤字となりました。アメリカと中国の貿易摩擦の影響が広がっています。 財務省が発表した5月の貿易統計によりますと、1年前に比べて「輸出」は7.8％減少の5兆8351億円、「輸入」は1.5％減少の6兆8022億円で、貿易収支は9671億円の赤字でした。赤字は4カ月ぶりです。5月は大型連休に工場が停止するため、輸出が少なくなりやすいものの、アメリカとの貿易摩擦の激化などによる中国の景気減速が影響しています。中国や韓国向けの半導体製造装置などが落ち込み、輸出が6カ月連続で前の年を下回りました。