Japan posts first trade deficit in 4 months
NHK -- Jun 20
Japan has posted a trade deficit for the first time in four months. The shortfall comes as shipments to China and other Asian economies plunged.

Exports in May fell 7.8 percent from a year earlier, marking a decline for the sixth month in a row. Imports also sank 1.5 percent, the first drop in three months.

Shipments to China tumbled nearly 10 percent, mainly due to weak demand for chip-making equipment. Government officials say the country's economic slowdown and trade friction with the US is taking a toll. Shipments of automobile parts also fell nearly 20 percent.

Total exports to Asian countries including China dropped 12 percent, with shipments of chip equipment plunging 40 percent.

日本の貿易収支が4カ月ぶりに赤字となりました。アメリカと中国の貿易摩擦の影響が広がっています。　財務省が発表した5月の貿易統計によりますと、1年前に比べて「輸出」は7.8％減少の5兆8351億円、「輸入」は1.5％減少の6兆8022億円で、貿易収支は9671億円の赤字でした。赤字は4カ月ぶりです。5月は大型連休に工場が停止するため、輸出が少なくなりやすいものの、アメリカとの貿易摩擦の激化などによる中国の景気減速が影響しています。中国や韓国向けの半導体製造装置などが落ち込み、輸出が6カ月連続で前の年を下回りました。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Jun 20
Japan posts first trade deficit in 4 months
Japan has posted a trade deficit for the first time in four months. The shortfall comes as shipments to China and other Asian economies plunged. (NHK)
Jun 18
Drone deliveries to start to Japanese islet
Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten and supermarket chain Seiyu are starting a drone delivery service for summer visitors to an island off Yokosuka, near Tokyo. (NHK)
Jun 17
Japan's private lodgings grow 8-fold in 1 year; half run by businesses
The number of private lodgings in Japan has increased eightfold since the law legalizing them took effect a year ago to relieve a shortage of hotel rooms in the wake of the inbound tourism boom, according to data released by the government. (Japan Today)
Jun 17
Boom to bust for Japan's manga madness?
Japanese manga needs a new superhero. Battered by a shrinking population and changing consumer tastes, the once undisputed champion of the country's pop culture is on the ropes as readership plummets. (Nikkei)
Jun 15
Kao's #beWhite campaign leaves firm red-faced
A Japanese firm has shelved an advertising campaign intended to promote gender equity at home after its #beWHITE hashtag sparked concern about racial sensitivities. (Japan Today)
Jun 13
Uber Eats delivery staff in Japan plan to form labor union
Food delivery staff working in Japan for ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc said Wednesday they plan to form a labor union in a bid to improve what they see as disadvantageous treatment for being classified as independent contractors rather than employees. (Japan Today)
Jun 12
Over 60% of women face enforcement of wearing heels at work, study finds
More than 60 percent of women in Japan have experienced the enforcement rules calling for the wearing of heels in the workplace or while job-hunting, or have witnessed others being forced to wear them, according to a survey conducted by a Japanese business website, which also reported the findings Tuesday to a Diet discussion. (Japan Today)
Jun 12
Japanese workers expect smaller summer bonuses
Keidanren, the Japan Business Federation, says major companies are planning to trim summer bonuses this year. (NHK)
Jun 12
Cup Noodle maker switching to eco-plastic
Japan's leading instant noodle company is joining the fight against pollution. Nissin Food Products says it will redesign its containers to use less petroleum-based products and more so-called bio-plastic, derived from plants. (NHK)
Jun 11
Tokyo keen to draw foreign workers to rural Japan
Japan is bringing in more foreign workers to help address a labor shortage, and the government wants to make sure Tokyo and other major cities are not the only places that benefit from the additional manpower. (Nikkei)