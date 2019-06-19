An OECD survey shows that teachers in Japan are the busiest in the world, mainly due to time spent on extracurricular activities.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development conducts an international study on teachers and school leaders every five years.
Forty eight countries and regions were surveyed last year. About 7,000 elementary and junior high school teachers in Japan took part.
The results show that Japanese junior high school teachers had the most weekly working hours at 56, against an average of 38.3.
Japanese teachers spent around as much time teaching as those of other countries and regions, at 18 hours.
But they spent 7.5 hours, or four times the average, on extracurricular activities. Japanese teachers also spent twice the average time on paperwork.
Kentaro Sugiura of Japan's National Institute for Educational Policy Research says Japanese teachers tend to spend a lot of time on work other than teaching.
He says the range of teachers' responsibilities vary by country, and that some teachers abroad are well assisted by supporting staff.
Sugiura suggests that Japan promote work-style reforms and help teachers gain confidence in their teaching.
VIDEO
Jun 20
An OECD survey shows that teachers in Japan are the busiest in the world, mainly due to time spent on extracurricular activities.
(NHK)
Jun 19
Almost half of singles in Japan who wish to get married are unable to find a suitable partner, with 61.4 percent of the group stating they are not doing anything to change the situation, a government survey showed Tuesday.
(Japan Today)
Jun 14
A Japanese exchange student in the US state of Washington has sparked an online debate about a high school's use of a mushroom cloud logo.
(NHK)
Jun 14
Japan leads the world in paid leave set aside for fathers, but few take advantage of it, according to a new report by the U.N. Children's Fund based on legal entitlements from 2016.
(Japan Today)
Jun 14
One of the toughest problems retirees face is making sure their money lasts as long as they do.
(Japan Times)
Jun 13
MELBOURNE, June 11, 2019 -- Prolaunch is excited to announce the release of proHelp, a Canvas productivity tool that enables teachers and students to find help quickly, with a free trial available from Jun 1, 2019.
(Prolaunch)
Jun 13
The government on Tuesday made a decision on a regulatory reform measure to allow foreign students to start their own companies.
(Japan Times)
Jun 13
A Tokyo government website tasked with tackling child abuse unintentionally appeared to do the exact opposite when a caption under an image of a mascot skipped a vital word, government officials said Wednesday.
(Japan Today)
Jun 12
A team of linguists will conduct Japan's first literacy rate survey in more than 70 years.
(NHK)
Jun 12
The Japanese government is taking action against a university for losing track of more than a thousand foreign students.
(NHK)