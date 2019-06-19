The Geospatial Information Authority of Japan has created a new map symbol that indicates monuments put up in memory of Japan's past natural disasters.
The new symbol, the first in 13 years, debuted on the GSI website on Wednesday. It depicts an elliptical stone monument.
The authority began gathering information about past natural disasters in March this year, after it was inspired by the town of Saka in Hiroshima Prefecture.
Saka was devastated by torrential rains last July. The town had a stone monument describing a flood disaster in 1907 that left 44 people dead. But the tragedy had largely been forgotten by local people.
Users who click the symbol on the GSI map can see what type of disaster is commemorated, a photo of the monument and when it was erected.
The data on the map is based on information from 48 local governments. The authority plans to add new data as soon as it can confirm the information it has obtained.
GSI official Jun Suwabe says he hopes that lessons from the past will contribute to disaster prevention measures and evacuation plans.
An interactive installation inspired by a refugee boat by artist Yoko Ono has gone on display in New York, at a time when the US government under President Donald Trump is promoting tough policies against immigrants.
(NHK)
Tokyo's Shibuya Ward has passed a bill to ban drinking alcohol in streets, parks and open spaces near Shibuya station during Halloween and other major events. The ordinance will go into effect on Thursday.
(NHK)
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided against holding simultaneous elections for both houses of the Diet this summer for fear of undermining the strength of the ruling coalition, senior administration officials said Wednesday.
(Japan Times)
The Japan Meteorological Agency says a magnitude-6.7 quake struck the northern part of the country late Tuesday night. No fatalities have been reported. Tsunami advisories issued along the Sea of Japan coast have been lifted.
(NHK)