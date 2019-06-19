An interactive installation inspired by a refugee boat by artist Yoko Ono has gone on display in New York, at a time when the US government under President Donald Trump is promoting tough policies against immigrants.
The work, titled "Add Color " , went on exhibit in Manhattan on Tuesday.
Ono, the widow of the late Beatle John Lennon, is a New York-based artist active in peace and environmental campaigns.
When it opened, the installation comprised a boat placed in an empty space. Visitors were invited to paint their thoughts, ideas and hopes on the walls, floor and boat.
Many have left messages. Some call for solidarity with refugees and for dialogue between people of differing views. Others express concern about the social divide.
One visitor said America has been built by immigrants who escaped hardships elsewhere. She noted that this is a time for Americans to support immigrants.
The curator of the exhibition, Lili Chopra, said the artist gives people the chance to reflect on what's going on around them or in the world. She said her message is what is needed now.
The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday sentenced Pierre Taki, an actor and member of Japanese techno-pop duo Denki Groove, to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years, for using cocaine.
Police in Kakegawa City, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she abandoned her newborn baby daughter in a business hotel’s toilet. (Japan Today)
Although the visual kei style of Japanese rock group X Japan is often dark and violent, fans know all too well how sweet and endearing its members really are. From the occasionally befuddled charm of drummer Yoshiki to the Christmas pancakes of singer Toshi, these guys don’t seem to have a bad bone in their body. (Japan Today)
In raids conducted on Wednesday, Kanagawa Prefectural Police seized more than 200 marijuana plants in raids of three locations that are believed to be a part of the same cultivation ring, reports Fuji News Network (June 13). (tokyoreporter.com)