A man convicted of assault and theft fled by car Wednesday in Aikawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, as prosecutors and police were trying to take him into custody, local officials said.
Makoto Kobayashi, 43, had been sentenced to three years and eight months in prison, according to the Yokohama District Public Prosecutors Office. His sentence was finalized in February, but he was out on bail and repeatedly ignored orders to report to the office, the officials said.
Prosecutors and police officers visited his apartment around 1:30 p.m., but when they tried to detain him he brandished a knife and fled, they said.
He was last seen driving a car down the Tomei Expressway toward Nagoya, according to the police.
Tokyo's Shibuya Ward has passed a bill to ban drinking alcohol in streets, parks and open spaces near Shibuya station during Halloween and other major events. The ordinance will go into effect on Thursday.
(NHK)
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided against holding simultaneous elections for both houses of the Diet this summer for fear of undermining the strength of the ruling coalition, senior administration officials said Wednesday.
(Japan Times)
The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday sentenced Pierre Taki, an actor and member of Japanese techno-pop duo Denki Groove, to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years, for using cocaine.
(Japan Times)
Almost half of singles in Japan who wish to get married are unable to find a suitable partner, with 61.4 percent of the group stating they are not doing anything to change the situation, a government survey showed Tuesday. (Japan Today)
Toyota drivers Kazuki Nakajima, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Buemi claimed their second consecutive 24 Hours of Le Mans victory Sunday, but only after some bad luck scuttled their sister car's hopes of a win. (Kyodo)
Police in Kakegawa City, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she abandoned her newborn baby daughter in a business hotel’s toilet. (Japan Today)