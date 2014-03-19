A train ran off the track near Tokyo on Wednesday after crashing into a car stuck at a level crossing, leaving one passenger on the train slightly injured, its operator said.
The first carriage of the 10-car train derailed on the Odawara Line operated by Odakyu Electric Railway Co. as it ploughed into the empty car at around 2:50 p.m. in Atsugi, Kanagawa Prefecture, the company said.
The car apparently became stuck at the crossing when the gate bars came down. The driver, a woman in her 20s, escaped and pushed an emergency button, but the train could not stop in time. The car was smashed to pieces.
The train was heading for Odawara from Shinjuku in Tokyo.
An interactive installation inspired by a refugee boat by artist Yoko Ono has gone on display in New York, at a time when the US government under President Donald Trump is promoting tough policies against immigrants.
(NHK)
The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday sentenced Pierre Taki, an actor and member of Japanese techno-pop duo Denki Groove, to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years, for using cocaine.
(Japan Times)
Police in Kakegawa City, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she abandoned her newborn baby daughter in a business hotel’s toilet. (Japan Today)
Although the visual kei style of Japanese rock group X Japan is often dark and violent, fans know all too well how sweet and endearing its members really are. From the occasionally befuddled charm of drummer Yoshiki to the Christmas pancakes of singer Toshi, these guys don’t seem to have a bad bone in their body. (Japan Today)
In raids conducted on Wednesday, Kanagawa Prefectural Police seized more than 200 marijuana plants in raids of three locations that are believed to be a part of the same cultivation ring, reports Fuji News Network (June 13). (tokyoreporter.com)