Tokyo: Doctor accused in fourth alleged rape case
tokyoreporter.com -- Jun 21
A doctor and medical intern in custody for allegedly drugging and raping several women earlier this year have been accused in yet another case, police revealed on Thursday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 20).

According to police, the incident took place between the night of April 21 and the following morning. At a karaoke parlor near JR Ebisu Station, Masataka Kaneko, a 29-year-old doctor at Showa University Hospital, and Hisaaki Obayashi, a 26-year-old intern at a hospital affiliated with Showa University Hospital, allegedly forced two women to drink large amounts of vodka and sparkling wine.

Thereafter, Kaneko and Obayashi separated, with each bringing one of the women home. Each suspect is then alleged to have sexually assaulted one of the victims while she was passed out. The suspects then switched residences, with each allegedly sexually assaulting a second victim, police said.

Kaneko, who has been accused of quasi-coerced intercourse, has declined to comment on the allegations. Meanwhile, Obayashi told police, “I thought it was consensual.”

In February and March, police first arrested Kaneko and Obayashi over the alleged drugging and rape and attempted rape of two other women in January. In May, Kaneko was further accused of forcing another woman to drink large amounts of alcohol before sexually assaulting her last December.

In the cases from January, traces of a sleep-inducing drug were detected in the systems of both women. The same medication was discovered in the residence of Kaneko in Shinagawa Ward during a search, police said previously.

女性に強引に酒を飲ませて乱暴したなどとして、昭和大学病院の医師と研修医の男が再逮捕されました。　昭和大学病院の医師・金古政隆容疑者（29）と研修医の大林久晃容疑者（26）は去年4月、都内のカラオケ店で知人の20代の女性2人に無理やり酒を飲ませて酩酊（めいてい）させたうえ、自宅に連れ込んで乱暴したなどの疑いが持たれています。警視庁によりますと、金古容疑者らはそれぞれの自宅に1人ずつ女性を連れ込んで乱暴した後、お互いの自宅に移動して再び女性に乱暴していました。金古容疑者らは、女性にウォッカやワインなどを強引に飲ませていたということです。金古容疑者は4回目、大林容疑者は3回目の逮捕となります。取り調べに対して金古容疑者は容疑を黙秘し、大林容疑者は容疑を否認しています。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
