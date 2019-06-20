Russian bombers enter Japanese airspace
NHK -- Jun 21
Japan's Defense Ministry says Russian military aircraft breached Japanese airspace over the Pacific Ocean twice on Thursday.

It was the first intrusion by Russian military planes, or suspected to come from Russia, since 2015.

Ministry officials said two Tu-95 bombers entered Japanese airspace off Minami-Daitojima Island in the southern prefecture of Okinawa at around 8:53 a.m.

Japanese Air Self-Defense Force fighter jets scrambled and gave a radio warning to them. The bombers flew out of the airspace less than three minutes later.

The Russian planes continued to fly north. One of them breached Japanese airspace again at around 10:22 a.m., off Tokyo's Hachijojima Island.

The officials said the plane left the airspace about 2 minutes after the ASDF jets gave a radio warning.

The Japanese aircraft did not fire any warning shots against the intruders.

The officials said the bombers flew back toward Russia later.

Russia's defense ministry has rejected the claim, saying the flights were in full accordance with international law.

A Russian news agency quoted the ministry as saying the bombers flew over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan, East China Sea, South China Sea and western parts of the Pacific Ocean as planned.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Jun 21
2020 ticket rules ban your content from social media
Attention: Spectators at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics next year will be allowed to post their photos on social media but not video and audio. (Japan Times)
Jun 21
Tokyo: Doctor accused in fourth alleged rape case
A doctor and medical intern in custody for allegedly drugging and raping several women earlier this year have been accused in yet another case, police revealed on Thursday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 20). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jun 21
Russian bombers enter Japanese airspace
Japan's Defense Ministry says Russian military aircraft breached Japanese airspace over the Pacific Ocean twice on Thursday. (NHK)
Jun 20
Shibuya bans drinking on street for Halloween
Tokyo's Shibuya Ward has passed a bill to ban drinking alcohol in streets, parks and open spaces near Shibuya station during Halloween and other major events. The ordinance will go into effect on Thursday. (NHK)
Jun 20
OECD survey: Teachers in Japan world's busiest
An OECD survey shows that teachers in Japan are the busiest in the world, mainly due to time spent on extracurricular activities. (NHK)
Jun 20
Abe rules out holding simultaneous elections this summer
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided against holding simultaneous elections for both houses of the Diet this summer for fear of undermining the strength of the ruling coalition, senior administration officials said Wednesday. (Japan Times)
Jun 20
Convicted man armed with knife escapes custody, flees by car
A man convicted of assault and theft fled by car Wednesday in Aikawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, as prosecutors and police were trying to take him into custody, local officials said. (Japan Times)
Jun 19
Denki Groove's Pierre Taki given suspended sentence for cocaine use
The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday sentenced Pierre Taki, an actor and member of Japanese techno-pop duo Denki Groove, to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years, for using cocaine. (Japan Times)
Jun 19
Nearly 50 percent of Japan's singles have no dating prospects: gov't survey
Almost half of singles in Japan who wish to get married are unable to find a suitable partner, with 61.4 percent of the group stating they are not doing anything to change the situation, a government survey showed Tuesday. (Japan Today)
Jun 19
Man wanted for stabbing ex-wife found dead in Hokkaido forest
A 62-year-old man wanted by police on suspicion of stabbing his former wife in Noboribetsu City, Hokkaido, has been found dead in a forest, police said Monday. (Japan Today)