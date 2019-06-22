An Okinawa university ranks in global top-ten
NHK -- Jun 22
The British science journal Nature has ranked a university in Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa in the top ten of institutions with the highest output of top-quality research in the natural sciences.

The Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University was ranked tenth globally and number one in Japan.

The ranking is calculated based on the number of articles published in 2018 by an institution's researchers in prestigious scientific journals as a proportion of their overall output in the natural sciences.

The institution is said to have achieved outstanding performance in genome analysis. Most of students and teachers there are from overseas.

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory in the United States topped the global list, followed by Institute of Science and Technology Austria, showing that smaller institutes ranked higher than prestigious Western universities.

Among other Japanese institutions in Japan, the University of Tokyo was ranked 40th and Kyoto University was 59th.

News source: NHK
