A 23-year-old man accused of exposing himself to several high school girls in Kita Ward last month has admitted to committing the same crime dozens of times in the past, police revealed on Saturday, reports TV Asahi (June 22).
On May 31, Rentaro Hayashi, a company employee, allegedly revealed his lower body to five high school girls commuting home in the Takinogawa area.
“I wanted to see their surprised looks,” the suspect was quoted by police. “I have done this around 100 times.”
Hayashi surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage.
Since last November, police have received reports of 20 similar incidents taking place in the area. Police are investigating whether Hayashi was also behind those incidents.
