A 23-year-old man accused of exposing himself to several high school girls in Kita Ward last month has admitted to committing the same crime dozens of times in the past, police revealed on Saturday, reports TV Asahi (June 22).

On May 31, Rentaro Hayashi, a company employee, allegedly revealed his lower body to five high school girls commuting home in the Takinogawa area.

“I wanted to see their surprised looks,” the suspect was quoted by police. “I have done this around 100 times.”

Hayashi surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage.

Since last November, police have received reports of 20 similar incidents taking place in the area. Police are investigating whether Hayashi was also behind those incidents.

東京・北区の路上で下半身を露出して帰宅途中の女子高校生（18）らに見せたとして、23歳の会社員の男が逮捕されました。 林蓮太郎容疑者は先月31日、北区滝野川の路上で5人で歩いて帰宅していた女子高校生らに対し、下半身を露出して見せた疑いが持たれています。警視庁によりますと、林容疑者は人目に付きにくい場所で若い女性が来るのを待っていたということです。周辺の防犯カメラには、逃げる女子高校生らを追い掛ける林容疑者の姿が映っていました。取り調べに対して林容疑者は「女性が驚くのが見たかった」「100回くらいやった」と容疑を認めています。周辺では去年11月から同様の被害が20件確認されていて、警視庁は余罪についても調べています。