Former Empress Michiko has undergone cataract surgery on both of her eyes, the Imperial Household Agency said Sunday.
The 84-year-old empress emerita has experienced vision difficulties for several years and had been hoping to have the surgery after retiring along with her husband former Emperor Akihito, who abdicated at the end of April.
She had the operation on her left eye on Sunday at a hospital in Tokyo, a week after undergoing surgery on her right eye, according to the agency.
She was wearing sunglasses when she arrived at the hospital by car at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday and headed home at around 4:30 p.m. with her left eye covered with gauze.
A 23-year-old man accused of exposing himself to several high school girls in Kita Ward last month has admitted to committing the same crime dozens of times in the past, police revealed on Saturday, reports TV Asahi (June 22). (tokyoreporter.com)
A coed public high school in western Japan's Shiga Prefecture admitted on Friday to having required female students to verbally report to teachers how many days they were into their menstruation when needing to skip swimming class. (Kyodo)
The Diet on Friday passed a bill stipulating for the first time the responsibility of the central and municipal governments for promoting Japanese-language education for foreign residents after Japan opened up to more overseas workers this April. (Japan Today)
The British science journal Nature has ranked a university in Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa in the top ten of institutions with the highest output of top-quality research in the natural sciences.
(NHK)
A doctor and medical intern in custody for allegedly drugging and raping several women earlier this year have been accused in yet another case, police revealed on Thursday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 20). (tokyoreporter.com)