Convicted man arrested after 4 days on run
Japan Today -- Jun 24
A Japanese man convicted of assault and theft was arrested Sunday in Yokosuka, near Tokyo, four days after he escaped attempts to take him into custody.

Makoto Kobayashi, who brandished a knife before fleeing in a vehicle when prosecution authorities tried to take him into custody on Wednesday, was apprehended while hiding at a friend's apartment in the port city around 6:40 a.m., said the Yokohama District Public Prosecutors Office. This time he did not attempt to evade capture.

Kobayashi, 43, was put on a nationwide wanted list on Thursday for obstructing officers from performing their duty after staff of the prosecutors' office and police officers visited his apartment in Aikawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, around 1 p.m. the previous day to detain him.

Kobayashi was later seen driving a car down the Tomei Expressway toward Nagoya and the vehicle was found around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday outside an apartment building in Atsugi, some 7 kilometers away from his home, where a female friend of his lives, according to local police.

Before arriving at his friend's apartment, he stopped at a convenience store in Atsugi, where a security camera captured footage of him with shorter hair and wearing different clothes, the police said.

Kobayashi had been sentenced to three years and eight months in prison for previous crimes, including theft and violation of the stimulants control law.

According to the police, Kobayashi had been a member of a group that engaged in 105 cases of theft throughout 2017, stealing valuables worth about 38 million yen ($354,000). He has told investigators he used the money for entertainment and living expenses.

His sentence was finalized in February this year after the Tokyo High Court turned down his appeal. He was out on bail while his appeal was ongoing and repeatedly ignored orders to report to authorities after his conviction was confirmed, the prosecutors' office said.

23日午前6時38分、神奈川県横須賀市内のアパートで逮捕された小林誠容疑者（43）が乗っているとみられる車が横浜地検に入りました。　神奈川県愛川町の自宅から傷害などの罪で実刑が確定して逃走していた小林容疑者の身柄を横須賀市内のアパートで確保し、午前6時38分に逮捕しました。小林容疑者は19日、実刑が確定したため、収容しようと自宅に向かった横浜地検の職員と神奈川県警の警察官に刃物を向けたうえ、車でその場から逃走していました。その後、小林容疑者は髪形や服装を変えて逃走していたことが分かっています。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Jun 24
Memorial held for WWII Battle of Okinawa victims
Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa has held a ceremony to commemorate the 74th anniversary of the end of a fierce ground battle during the final stages of World War Two. (NHK)
Jun 24
Empress emerita Michiko has cataract surgery on both eyes
Former Empress Michiko has undergone cataract surgery on both of her eyes, the Imperial Household Agency said Sunday. (Japan Today)
Jun 24
Convicted man arrested after 4 days on run
A Japanese man convicted of assault and theft was arrested Sunday in Yokosuka, near Tokyo, four days after he escaped attempts to take him into custody. (Japan Today)
Jun 23
Japanese junior high school students slightly more open to marijuana use, survey suggests
Junior high school students have become slightly more open to the use of marijuana, in part due to the influence of the internet, an official survey suggests. (Japan Times)
Jun 23
Tokyo: Man, 23, admits to flashing women '100 times'
A 23-year-old man accused of exposing himself to several high school girls in Kita Ward last month has admitted to committing the same crime dozens of times in the past, police revealed on Saturday, reports TV Asahi (June 22). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jun 23
School in Japan apologizes for making students report menstruation details
A coed public high school in western Japan's Shiga Prefecture admitted on Friday to having required female students to verbally report to teachers how many days they were into their menstruation when needing to skip swimming class. (Kyodo)
Jun 22
New law states gov't responsible for teaching Japanese to foreigners
The Diet on Friday passed a bill stipulating for the first time the responsibility of the central and municipal governments for promoting Japanese-language education for foreign residents after Japan opened up to more overseas workers this April. (Japan Today)
Jun 22
An Okinawa university ranks in global top-ten
The British science journal Nature has ranked a university in Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa in the top ten of institutions with the highest output of top-quality research in the natural sciences. (NHK)
Jun 21
2020 ticket rules ban your content from social media
Attention: Spectators at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics next year will be allowed to post their photos on social media but not video and audio. (Japan Times)
Jun 21
Tokyo: Doctor accused in fourth alleged rape case
A doctor and medical intern in custody for allegedly drugging and raping several women earlier this year have been accused in yet another case, police revealed on Thursday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 20). (tokyoreporter.com)