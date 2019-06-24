Police in Japan are implementing the highest-level security measures for the G20 Osaka Summit, which starts on Friday.

World leaders, diplomats and members of the media will be gathering in the city of Osaka, western Japan.

Up to 32,000 police officers will be mobilized to patrol the summit venue, hotels, airports and other locations in Osaka Prefecture.

That's far more than the 23,000 officers at the Ise-Shima G7 summit in central Japan three years ago.

Police officers from across the country have been sent to Osaka to support security measures against possible terrorist attacks.

Officers have already begun checking vehicles in the area of the venue.

Special units outfitted with cutting-edge equipment will be deployed to deal with any suspicious drones.

Meanwhile, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has stepped up security at crucial facilities, including the US Embassy, as well as railway stations and other locations in the capital.

Railway operators are not allowing their coin lockers to be used at stations in and around Tokyo to prevent explosives and other dangerous objects from being put in them.