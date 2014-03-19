A 23-year-old man accused of exposing himself to several high school girls in Kita Ward last month has admitted to committing the same crime dozens of times in the past, police revealed on Saturday, reports TV Asahi (June 22). (tokyoreporter.com)
A coed public high school in western Japan's Shiga Prefecture admitted on Friday to having required female students to verbally report to teachers how many days they were into their menstruation when needing to skip swimming class. (Kyodo)
The Diet on Friday passed a bill stipulating for the first time the responsibility of the central and municipal governments for promoting Japanese-language education for foreign residents after Japan opened up to more overseas workers this April. (Japan Today)
The British science journal Nature has ranked a university in Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa in the top ten of institutions with the highest output of top-quality research in the natural sciences.
