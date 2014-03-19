Fried slug blamed by JR Kyushu for railway chaos in southern Japan
Japan Times -- Jun 25
A slug has been blamed for a power outage that halted dozens of trains and delayed 12,000 passengers in the Kyushu region, operator Kyushu Railway Co. (JR Kyushu) has said.

Power failed on a couple of lines serving the area operated by JR Kyushu on May 30.

The company was forced to cancel 26 train services and delay others, causing chaos in a country known for the efficiency of its punctual transport systems.

Weeks after the power outage, JR Kyushu said they had found the culprit — a slug, which had made its way into an electrical power device installed near rail tracks.

“We tracked down the device responsible for the power failure. … We initially thought what was in there was a bug but it turned out to be a dead slug,” a company spokesman said.

Local media said the slug had been burned to death after short-circuiting the device.

停電により特急などが運休した原因はナメクジでした。　先月30日、北九州市のJR鹿児島線と日豊線で停電が発生し、約1時間後に復旧するまで特急など26本が運休するなどして、約1万2000人に影響が出ました。その後、小倉－門司間の線路脇にある電気設備内で死んだナメクジが見つかりました。JR九州はナメクジが設備内に入り込み、電気回路の一部に触れたことで機器がショートして停電が発生したと特定しました。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
