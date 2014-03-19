Graffiti was found Tuesday morning on a stone wall that surrounds the Akasaka Estate in Tokyo, where Emperor Naruhito and his family reside, police said.

Red lines and writing in the Roman alphabet spanned dozens of meters on the east wall facing the sidewalk. The graffiti, which appeared to have been sprayed on, was reported by a passerby at around 5 a.m., they said.

Similar markings were found on nearby trees and roadside traffic mirrors.

天皇皇后両陛下のお住まいがある東京・港区の赤坂御用地の石垣に赤いスプレーで落書きされているのが見つかりました。警視庁が器物損壊の疑いで捜査しています。 25日午前5時15分ごろ、港区の赤坂御用地の石垣に赤いスプレーで落書きされているのを通行人の男性が発見し、近くの交番に届け出ました。警視庁によりますと、現場は赤坂御用地の東側の歩道に面した石垣で、約30メートルにわたって歩きながら描いたような線やアルファベット、鳥のような絵もありました。赤坂御用地には天皇皇后両陛下のお住まいや迎賓館があり、警視庁は何者かが夜間にスプレーで落書きをしたとみて器物損壊の疑いで周辺の防犯カメラなどを調べています。