US denies plan to quit security pact with Japan
NHK -- Jun 26
The US State Department has denied a media report that President Donald Trump privately mentioned pulling his country out of a security pact with Japan.

US news agency Bloomberg reported on Monday that Trump "mused to confidants about withdrawing from a longstanding defense treaty with Japan." It says Trump regards the accord as too one-sided. The report quoted three people.

A spokesperson for the State Department said on Tuesday, "There is no basis to the story" and stressed that the United States "is committed to the US-Japan defense treaty."

The spokesperson said the US-Japan relationship "has never been stronger," adding, "Our forward presence in Japan, including on Okinawa, gives us the ability to protect US national security interests in the Indo-Pacific."

But the spokesperson also said Washington expects its allies "to bear a fair share of defense responsibilities," and that it will "conduct those bilateral discussions in a way that strengthens our alliance and its capabilities. "

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Jun 26
US denies plan to quit security pact with Japan
The US State Department has denied a media report that President Donald Trump privately mentioned pulling his country out of a security pact with Japan. (NHK)
Jun 26
Hayabusa2 to attempt second landing on asteroid
Japan's space agency says it will try to have the Hayabusa2 space probe make a second landing on the asteroid Ryugu next month. (NHK)
Jun 26
Graffiti found on stone wall near Emperor Naruhito's residence
Graffiti was found Tuesday morning on a stone wall that surrounds the Akasaka Estate in Tokyo, where Emperor Naruhito and his family reside, police said. (Japan Times)
Jun 26
Pope Francis to visit Japan in November
Pope Francis is set to make a four-day trip to Japan this November. It will be the first papal visit to the country since John Paul II came in 1981. (NHK)
Jun 25
Security at highest level for G20 summit in Osaka
Police in Japan are implementing the highest-level security measures for the G20 Osaka Summit, which starts on Friday. (NHK)
Jun 25
Fried slug blamed by JR Kyushu for railway chaos in southern Japan
A slug has been blamed for a power outage that halted dozens of trains and delayed 12,000 passengers in the Kyushu region, operator Kyushu Railway Co. (JR Kyushu) has said. (Japan Times)
Jun 24
Memorial held for WWII Battle of Okinawa victims
Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa has held a ceremony to commemorate the 74th anniversary of the end of a fierce ground battle during the final stages of World War Two. (NHK)
Jun 24
Empress emerita Michiko has cataract surgery on both eyes
Former Empress Michiko has undergone cataract surgery on both of her eyes, the Imperial Household Agency said Sunday. (Japan Today)
Jun 24
Convicted man arrested after 4 days on run
A Japanese man convicted of assault and theft was arrested Sunday in Yokosuka, near Tokyo, four days after he escaped attempts to take him into custody. (Japan Today)
Jun 23
Japanese junior high school students slightly more open to marijuana use, survey suggests
Junior high school students have become slightly more open to the use of marijuana, in part due to the influence of the internet, an official survey suggests. (Japan Times)