A coed public high school in western Japan's Shiga Prefecture admitted on Friday to having required female students to verbally report to teachers how many days they were into their menstruation when needing to skip swimming class. (Kyodo)
The Diet on Friday passed a bill stipulating for the first time the responsibility of the central and municipal governments for promoting Japanese-language education for foreign residents after Japan opened up to more overseas workers this April. (Japan Today)
The British science journal Nature has ranked a university in Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa in the top ten of institutions with the highest output of top-quality research in the natural sciences.
(NHK)
Almost half of singles in Japan who wish to get married are unable to find a suitable partner, with 61.4 percent of the group stating they are not doing anything to change the situation, a government survey showed Tuesday. (Japan Today)