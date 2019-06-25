Pope Francis is set to make a four-day trip to Japan this November. It will be the first papal visit to the country since John Paul II came in 1981.

Pope Francis is scheduled to arrive in Tokyo on November 23. The next day, he will visit Nagasaki and Hiroshima. In Nagasaki, he will pray at Urakami Cathedral, which was rebuilt following the atomic bombing of the city in 1945. In Hiroshima, he will commemorate atomic bombing victims at the Peace Memorial Museum.

On November 25, he is scheduled to meet Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo before holding Mass at Tokyo Dome.

Attention will be focused on what anti-nuclear messages the pope delivers from the atomic-bombed cities.