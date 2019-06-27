US President Donald Trump has expressed displeasure over his country's defense agreement with Japan, one of America's key allies.

Trump held a telephone interview with a US media outlet on Wednesday before heading for the western Japan city of Osaka to attend the G20 summit.

When questioned about what he wants to accomplish through sealing bilateral agreements with Japan, India and Southeast Asian nations, Trump replied: "Almost all countries in this world take tremendous advantage of the United States. It's unbelievable."

Trump went on to comment on the US-Japan security alliance.

He said: "If Japan is attacked, we will fight World War Three. We will go in and protect them with our lives. But if we are attacked, Japan doesn't have to help us at all. They can watch on a Sony television the attack."

The remarks come after Bloomberg News reported earlier this week Trump mused about withdrawing from the defense agreement in a private conversation, calling it unfair.

A White House official told NHK that the writer of the report has been told it is inaccurate.

トランプ大統領が日米安全保障条約に基づく防衛義務について、アメリカがより大きな負担を負っていると不満を漏らしました。 トランプ大統領はアメリカの「FOXビジネステレビ」のインタビューで、「日米とは条約があるので、日本が攻撃された場合には、我々は第3次世界大戦を戦うことになる」と話しました。そのうえで、「アメリカが攻撃されたとしても、日本はソニーのテレビでその様子を見ていれば良い」と不満を示しました。トランプ大統領は27日夜に日本に到着する予定で、28日の安倍総理大臣との首脳会談でも、日米同盟についての不満をちらつかせる可能性もあります。