US President Donald Trump has expressed displeasure over his country's defense agreement with Japan, one of America's key allies.
Trump held a telephone interview with a US media outlet on Wednesday before heading for the western Japan city of Osaka to attend the G20 summit.
When questioned about what he wants to accomplish through sealing bilateral agreements with Japan, India and Southeast Asian nations, Trump replied: "Almost all countries in this world take tremendous advantage of the United States. It's unbelievable."
Trump went on to comment on the US-Japan security alliance.
He said: "If Japan is attacked, we will fight World War Three. We will go in and protect them with our lives. But if we are attacked, Japan doesn't have to help us at all. They can watch on a Sony television the attack."
The remarks come after Bloomberg News reported earlier this week Trump mused about withdrawing from the defense agreement in a private conversation, calling it unfair.
A White House official told NHK that the writer of the report has been told it is inaccurate.