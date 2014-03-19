A 64-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping a teenage girl near Tokyo and demanding ¥20 million (about $186,500) in ransom, police said.

Isao Kimura is suspected of forcing a 16-year-old high school girl into his car in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Monday evening and driving her away, then calling the girl’s home to ask for the ransom money. Kimura has confessed to the charges, police said.

The girl’s mother alerted police after receiving the phone call, during which the girl said she had been kidnapped.

According to the police, Kimura and the girl were together at an accommodation facility in the nearby city of Atsugi when officers rescued her shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

神奈川県藤沢市で帰宅途中の女子高校生が車で連れ去られた事件で、警察は25日に自称・会社社長の64歳の男を逮捕しました。 木村功容疑者は24日、藤沢市で帰宅途中の高校2年の女子生徒（16）を無理やり車に押し込み、神奈川県厚木市内まで連れ去った疑いが持たれています。防犯カメラなどの捜査で2人の居場所を突き止めた警察は25日、厚木市内で女子生徒を無事保護して木村容疑者から事情を聴いていました。女子生徒に目立ったけがはなく、木村容疑者は容疑を認めています。捜査関係者によりますと、木村容疑者は「2000万円用意しろ」などと親に電話をしていたということです。