The Japanese internet is currently abuzz over an unusual sea creature called a “wrinkle ribbon worm” (shiwa himo mushi). This member of a wildly diverse phylum of creatures measures about 70 centimeters (27 inches) long and bears an eerie resemblance to intestines.

For the most part it doesn’t really do anything. It hardly moves and occasionally slowly devours carcasses of other creatures such as fish, which is probably why a lot of humans suddenly find themselves relating to it.

Although surprisingly new to the public at large, four of these wrinkle ribbon worms have been in possession of the Nagoya Port Aquarium since 1991. Found in the oceans of the Antarctic they were entrusted to the aquarium but deemed not fit for display…because they were really gross.