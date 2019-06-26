Freaky two-foot long ribbon worm grabs limelight during strange creature competition in Japan
soranews24.com -- Jun 27
The Japanese internet is currently abuzz over an unusual sea creature called a “wrinkle ribbon worm” (shiwa himo mushi). This member of a wildly diverse phylum of creatures measures about 70 centimeters (27 inches) long and bears an eerie resemblance to intestines.

For the most part it doesn’t really do anything. It hardly moves and occasionally slowly devours carcasses of other creatures such as fish, which is probably why a lot of humans suddenly find themselves relating to it.

Although surprisingly new to the public at large, four of these wrinkle ribbon worms have been in possession of the Nagoya Port Aquarium since 1991. Found in the oceans of the Antarctic they were entrusted to the aquarium but deemed not fit for display…because they were really gross.

News source: soranews24.com
Jun 27
Jun 26
Hayabusa2 to attempt second landing on asteroid
Japan's space agency says it will try to have the Hayabusa2 space probe make a second landing on the asteroid Ryugu next month. (NHK)
Jun 17
100 Japanese manufacturers harness blockchain to share data
Mitsubishi Electric and Yaskawa Electric are among 100 major Japanese manufacturers set to share production data with each other to improve efficiency, using blockchain technology to ensure their information remains secure, Nikkei has learned. (Nikkei)
Jun 13
Japan passes bill requiring microchipping of pets to reduce strays
The Diet on Wednesday passed a bill requiring dog and cat breeders to microchip animals, and owners to voluntarily do the same to their pets, in a bid to reduce the number of strays. (Japan Times)
Jun 12
Japan's westernmost point moves 110m further west
Japan's westernmost point has moved further west by about 110 meters, after it was decided to include an ocean rock on official maps. (NHK)
Jun 12
Tokyo to provide subsidy for elderly drivers
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is set to launch a subsidy to help prevent accidents involving elderly drivers. (NHK)
Jun 09
Japan to restart commercial whaling on July 1 after three-decade hiatus
A fleet of vessels will depart from Kushiro, Hokkaido, on July 1 as Japan resumes commercial whaling following a three-decade hiatus after the government announced its withdrawal from the International Whaling Commission in December, a local fishery source said Friday. (Japan Times)
Jun 05
Japan to ban free plastic bags at stores to fight marine pollution
Japan plans to make it mandatory to charge for plastic shopping bags at supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores and department stores as the country combats marine pollution by plastic waste. (Japan Today)
Jun 04
Japan to greenlight 5G base stations on 200,000 traffic signals
Japan's government will allow NTT Docomo and its three major mobile rivals to set up 5G base stations on traffic signals, hoping to reduce the cost and time it takes to roll out the ultrafast networks by taking advantage of the nation's high density of traffic lights. (Nikkei)
Jun 02
Legal marijuana creates buzz, headaches
Police in Japan are spending more time than ever before on marijuana-related crimes. But elsewhere in the world, governments are legalizing the drug... and the buzz is building. (NHK)