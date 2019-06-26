Japan's tax revenue for the fiscal year that ended in March hit an all-time high of over 560 billion dollars.
The figure exceeded an earlier official estimate. Sources close to government say revenue broke the previous record posted in fiscal 1990 during the economic bubble.
The figure presently stands at 60.4 trillion yen, or about 562 billion dollars.
Higher revenue from income tax was cited as a key factor. Strong corporate earnings pushed up income levels.
Government revenue is likely to climb even higher for the current fiscal year.
That's because of the planned consumption tax hike in October, from the current 8 percent to 10 percent.
VIDEO
Jun 27
US President Donald Trump has expressed displeasure over his country's defense agreement with Japan, one of America's key allies.
(NHK)
Jun 27
Japan's tax revenue for the fiscal year that ended in March hit an all-time high of over 560 billion dollars.
(NHK)
Jun 26
The US State Department has denied a media report that President Donald Trump privately mentioned pulling his country out of a security pact with Japan.
(NHK)
Jun 26
A no-confidence motion against the cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was voted down Tuesday in the lower house, with the ruling bloc fending off opposition camp criticism about the government's handling of a pension report before an upper house election.
(Japan Today)
Jun 26
Ibaraki Prefecture said Monday it would start issuing partnership certificates for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender couples from July 1.
(Japan Today)
Jun 26
Pope Francis is set to make a four-day trip to Japan this November. It will be the first papal visit to the country since John Paul II came in 1981.
(NHK)
Jun 25
Police in Japan are implementing the highest-level security measures for the G20 Osaka Summit, which starts on Friday.
(NHK)
Jun 25
Japan's main opposition party unveiled on Monday a set of pledges for this summer's upper house election focusing on improving the country's social welfare system to help people receive medical and nursing care services with a sense of security.
(Japan Today)
Jun 24
Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa has held a ceremony to commemorate the 74th anniversary of the end of a fierce ground battle during the final stages of World War Two.
(NHK)
Jun 21
Japan's Defense Ministry says Russian military aircraft breached Japanese airspace over the Pacific Ocean twice on Thursday.
(NHK)